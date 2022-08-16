Divers off the southwestern coast of England have reported finding a World War I U.S. Navy destroyer that was sunk by a German submarine more than a century ago. The USS Jacob Jones, which was hit by a torpedo on December 6, 1917 in the English Channel, holds the distinction of being the first U.S. Navy destroyer ever sunk by enemy fire, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC).

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO