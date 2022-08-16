SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Wounded Warrior Project’s first Carry Forward 5k since 2019 will be Saturday, August 20th at 8 a.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station. Carry Forward is Wounded Warrior Project’s innovative 5K that puts the nonprofit’s mission of honoring and empowering wounded warriors into motion. Due to the pandemic, this is the first year since 2019 that the event is returning in person to San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO