Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward 5K to return to San Diego for first time since 2019
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Wounded Warrior Project’s first Carry Forward 5k since 2019 will be Saturday, August 20th at 8 a.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station. Carry Forward is Wounded Warrior Project’s innovative 5K that puts the nonprofit’s mission of honoring and empowering wounded warriors into motion. Due to the pandemic, this is the first year since 2019 that the event is returning in person to San Diego.
DA Summer Stephan to host Senior Wellness Community Event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – DA Summer Stephan is hosting a Senior Wellness Community event to educate seniors about the topic of elder abuse, and how to avoid becoming a victim. Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m. 1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd. San Marcos, California. At the event, seniors can:. –...
Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top preforming at SD Blues Festival to support food bank
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top will be performing at the San Diego Blues Festival, benefiting the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked to Gibbons to get the scoop on everything viewers need to know to attend. The festival will...
San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck dies at 76
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic newscaster and former KUSI News anchor Michael Tuck has passed away at 76-years-old. Tuck was born in Houston, Texas, and had an extensive career in broadcasting working at KFMB, KGTV, and KUSI. For many years, Tuck was a longstanding staple on San Diego television.
Judge Gill postpones date of placement of SVP in Borrego Springs another two weeks
BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Judge Gill has postponed the placement of SVP Michael Martinez, 69, for another two weeks. Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
San Diego International Airport forcing all Terminal 2 passengers to deplane
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego International Airport is forcing all passengers in Terminal 2 East and West to deplane and return to the airport security checkpoint for re-screening. All Terminal 2 flights are currently grounded, while TSA conducts the investigation. There is not yet information on what...
Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Beaver Fleming, Nitro Circus Announcer, and Josh Stafford, Skateboarder, to talk about the upcoming event. The free,...
Isis member receives eight life sentences for brutal beheadings
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A member of the notorious Isis cell known as “The beatles” is sentenced to several concurrent life sentences in a Virginia courtroom. El Shafee Elsheikh learned his fate while surrounded by the family members of his victims. He reportedly helped lead a network...
SDFNL Magazine co-founders preview the start of the 2022 San Diego High School Football Season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Football is back!. KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report is broadcasting the first show of the 2022 season Friday night, with a special full-game broadcast of Cathedral vs. Mater Dei on Saturday. SDFNL Magazine co-founders Montell Allen and Ruben Pena joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy a day...
U.S. and Mexico sign letter of intent to fix border sewage crisis
SAN DEIGO (KUSI) – A letter of intent has been signed for the future of San Diego and Tijuana water health. The written agreement between the U.S. and Mexico dedicates $470 million dollars to solve the ongoing problem of pollution which has kept Imperial Beach closed to the public for months. The crisis spans over 20 miles, from Tijuana to the beaches of Coronado.
El Cajon man found dead after SWAT team standoff in burning home
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An apparently suicidal man who holed up in a home near Granite Hills High School today following a fire that damaged the residence was found dead following an hours-long law enforcement standoff, authorities said. The blaze in the 700 block of North Fourth Street in...
Court hearing to place SVP “a success” according to DA, but what does that mean?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The hearing to place Douglas Badger, a convicted and diagnosed sexually violent predator (SVP), was “a success” according to the SD County DA. Badger was convicted of offenses including child molestation, kidnapping and forcible oral copulation, with his victims predominately being male strangers, many of them hitchhikers, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.
For three weeks only, Disney’s “The Lion King” triumphantly returns to San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Broadway’s award-winning musical “The Lion King” will be returning to San Diego for three weeks form Aug. 24 to Sept. 11 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Cast member T. Shyvonne Stewart joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the excitement of...
Why San Diego voters should not approve the proposed garbage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Council President Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Joe LaCava, labor and community groups gathered to support reform of the People’s Ordinance. Last month, the Democrat-led San Diego City Council voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. San Diego City Council President Elo-Rivers says the current ordinance “impacts the city’s ability to provide world-class public services; impedes progress toward our Climate Action Plan goals, and provides an exclusive benefit to only a subset of City residents.”
CDC calls for structural overhaul after admitted mishandling of COVID-19 pandemic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following a number of perceived failures by the CDC to adequately guide the public over the last three years, Director Rochelle Walensky has announced a restructuring of the federal institute to better prepare for future national health crisis. Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist Dr. Kelly...
SDUSD Board candidate Becca Williams opposes proposed property tax ballot measure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Believe it or not, yet another proposed tax increase will be on the 2022 ballot. But this one, introduced by the San Diego Unified School District. The bond measure would allow the San Diego Unified School District to borrow $3.2 million and levy a property tax of 6-cents per $100 of value.
Small plane crashes near I-8 east of Gillespie Field
EL CAJON (CNS) – A pilot was seriously injured but able to walk away from the wreckage of a light plane that crashed Thursday onto a city street in eastern San Diego County. The single-engine Cessna 195 went down shortly after 10:30 a.m. between two bridges separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 over Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Andy McKellar said.
Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 5
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 63rd time in 64 days since rising to a record, decreasing 2 cents to $5.307, its lowest amount since March 6. The average price has decreased $1.066...
