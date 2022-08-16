Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening.
yourerie
Pa. lawmakers give their thoughts on current gas prices
Gas prices have hit record highs this year and are slowly coming down, but here in Erie, they remain higher than in most places. To find out why, we asked lawmakers what they are doing to lessen the burden at the pump. In Erie, gas prices sit around $4.19 at...
yourerie
Quaker Steak and Lube to close in Summit Twp.
Quaker Steak and Lube to close in Summit Twp. Quaker Steak and Lube to close in Summit Twp. Mercy Hilltop Center celebrates one year at new location. Erie Humane Society raises over $100K from Rock the …. Hillsborough County private Christian school asks …. ‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested...
yourerie
VIDEO: Florida man crashes while fleeing deputies, tries hiding in swamp
VIDEO: Florida man crashes while fleeing deputies, …. High school student athlete investigated for being …. Adult Victory Ride returns for Erie Homes for Children …. Mercyhurst University welcomes students back-to-school. Over 300 corgis pack Frontier Park for Corgi Fest. Shriners Children’s Erie hosts Fourth annual Charity …. Thousands...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourerie
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
DENVER (AP) — Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado’s mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There’s a bear in the house!”. Kelly...
Comments / 0