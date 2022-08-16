Read full article on original website
Nixa Man Charged In Greene County Shooting
(KTTS News) — A 23-year-old man from Nixa is charged with domestic assault and other charges after a shooting in Greene County. Deputies found a woman who’d been shot early Thursday morning near Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. Eugene Keiber, Jr. was arrested. The woman’s injuries aren’t...
Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery
(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
Early Morning Shooting In Greene County
(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who'd been shot. Her injuries aren't life-threatening.
August 20, 2022
Storms Possible This Evening
(KTTS News) — The National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible for the rest of the evening. A 59 mph downburst was measured at the weather service office in Springfield around 7 p.m. Saturday. One severe thunderstorm warning was issued during the 7 o’clock hour. Meteorologists say...
Man Sentenced For Deadly Shooting In Bois D’Arc
(KTTS News) — It’s life in prison plus 44 years for a man convicted in a deadly shooting in Greene County. Riley Collier faced several charges after shooting Stanley Simon. Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’Arc in October 2020. His truck, several firearms,...
KTTS Night at Springfield Raceway
KTTS and our friends at the Springfield Raceway want to send YOU to the races!. Start your engines and join us on Sunday, September 4th for an exciting night of racing with the KTTS Ozark Area Dirt Track Championships at the Springfield Raceway!. Register to win a pair of tickets...
Win Tickets to the Springfield Cardinals
Everything Country 94.7 KTTS wants to take you out to the ball game!. We’ve partnered with The Springfield Cardinals to give our listeners ONE last chance to get out to the ballpark this season. All this week you can register below for your chance to win a pair of...
