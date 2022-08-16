ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Within 12 hours of cleanup, Kimberly murals vandalized again

KIMBERLY — Earlier this week, village of Kimberly summer staff members spent two days covering up graffiti on the murals in the CE bike tunnel. In less than a day vandals returned and defaced the murals again. “Very disheartening. Every mural that was fixed has been vandalized again within...
KIMBERLY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-20-22 hickory street closed in fdl starting monday

The Fond du Lac Public Works Department says an intersection will be closed next week. Hickory Street between Forest Avenue and Western Avenue will be closed Monday, and remain closed until the end of day Friday, August 26. The closure will be in place to allow the water utility to replace and restore a lead water service on S. Hickory Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI
City
Waupaca, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

City of Green Bay Announces Temporary Closure of Dousman Street

(GREEN BAY, WI 08-17-2022) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing, on behalf of Canadian National Railway, the temporary closure of Dousman Street for railroad crossing repair between North Broadway and Washington Street. Traffic Impact. Dousman Street and Main Street between North Broadway and Washington Street, and...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance

A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

55-year-old man found dead in Juneau Co. river

A 55-year-old New Lisbon man was found dead and his body recovered from the Lemonweir River in Juneau County, sheriff’s officials said. The discovery was made Sunday. Search crews were called to a boat landing near Hwy. N and 19th Avenue, where they found the man’s body partially submerged, between trees that were in the river.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
WAUPUN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mullet mania hits Northeast Wisconsin

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Voting for the USA Mullet Championships is going on right now and there are two kids that live in our viewing area that are finalists. One of them is 5-year-old Axel Wenzel from Brillion. He tells Local 5 News that he has been growing out...
BRILLION, WI
whby.com

Worker dies at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A worker dies at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. The worker’s name and further details were not released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after authorities searched a home in Wood County Thursday. According to a media release from Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force searched a home on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga. At the home, investigators seized what they suspect to be “large quantities” of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication.
nbc15.com

14-year-old Adams Co. girl found safe, officials say

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office reports in an update Tuesday night that a missing 14-year-old girl was found safe after she had not been seen since Monday evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the teen was last seen in the 700 block of Co. Hwy....
FRIENDSHIP, WI

