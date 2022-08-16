Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
ComicBook
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
ComicBook
A Ghost Rider Is About to Reach His Ultimate Form to Defend the Marvel Multiverse
Robbie Reyes is slowly cementing his status as the multiverse's greatest Ghost Rider ever. The young hero is a member of the Avengers, which is in the middle of a fight against Mephisto and his Council of Red across time, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Jason Aaron's Avengers run has expanded to the point that he now pens two titles, the central Avengers series and Avengers Forever. The latter follows Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider as he assembles heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse. An upcoming issue of Avengers Forever teases a new transformation for the Ghost Rider that may make him the most powerful Spirit of Vengeance.
ComicBook
Beast: Idris Elba Reveals Which of His Other Characters Could Fight the Lion
Beast star Idris Elba revealed which one of his other characters could fight that lion. In a conversation with Brandon Davis from Comicbook.com, the actor said that it would have to be John Luther. He could have opted for Bloodsport or his villain from The Fast & Furious franchise, but went with the down to Earth choice. Elba is well-aware of how much people love Luther and that had to play into that selection. "Definitely John Luther," the star admitted. "Oh, he wouldn't be worried, he'd be like, 'Ah, come on.'" It's a fun image to conjure, how would a lion even get there? (We'd all probably watch it if we're being honest. Check out what he thought of tussling with such a ferocious beast down below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's North American Box Office Run Powers Up
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially hit theaters in North America, allowing fans in the West to finally witness the battle between Gohan, Piccolo, and the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film in the Shonen franchise taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, it would seem that the movie's first day at the box office has brought in some serious cash flow, so much so that it might just take the top spot for this weekend's box office.
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
ComicBook
HBO Orders Season 2 of The Rehearsal
The season finale of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal is set to debut tonight on HBO, but fans were given the good news that this won't be the last we see of the ambitious and bizarre experience, as Season 2 has officially been ordered. Ahead of the release of the first season, the project was largely shrouded in secrecy, as it is such an outlandish and ambitious project from Fielder that it was difficult to sum up in a trailer or synopsis. Ahead of the Season 1 finale, fans will surely wonder if the second season will be a continuation of events we saw in these first episodes or if Season 2 will be an all-new experiment. Check out the season finale of The Rehearsal tonight on HBO.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
ComicBook
The Simpsons: Hit and Run Mod Turns Game Into Futurama
The Simpsons: Hit and Run is widely regarded as one of the best-licensed games out there and someone has now used that as the foundation to make a new Futurama experience. The Simpsons: Hit and Run released in 2003, just two years after Rockstar brought Grand Theft Auto into the 3D open-world era with Grand Theft Auto 3. GTA 3 and its sequel, Vice City, were smash hits and game changers for the industry. It wasn't long until a bunch of copycats started to pop up, but The Simpsons: Hit and Run took the concept and injected that Simpsons energy into it. It was massively successful and still holds a place in the hearts of many to this day. Ironically, a month prior to the release of Hit and Run, Futurama also got a video game that was received far less positively.
ComicBook
The Midnight Club First Look Released by Netflix
Netflix revealed the first look at The Midnight Club. Vanity Fair shared some images from the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel is getting its own adaptation. Mike Flanagan is handling this effort and been hyping it on social media for a while now. Longtime fans of the author have something to celebrate as there will be other Pike nods throughout The Midnight Club. Flanagan isn't running everything here though. Other directors handling this series include Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Things get rolling on Netflix October 7th. Check out the first look for yourself down below!
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Creators Reveal How Episode 1 Sets Up Future Marvel Movies and Shows
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest TV series from Marvel Studios, made its debut on Disney+ Thursday morning. In addition to introducing a brand new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and moving to a new day of the week, She-Hulk also sets itself apart from the rest of the MCU by being more of a lawyer comedy than a superhero series. Of course, that doesn't mean She-Hulk isn't being used to further the story of the greater MCU in the process.
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars Announced
A new, original story starring the one and only Cal Kestis is on the way as Lucasfilm has announced Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel by author Sam Maggs and published by Del Rey that is set between the events of the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It is set to release on March 7, 2023.
ComicBook
Former Superstar Might Have Just Made WWE Return on SmackDown
During a rather action-packed WWE SmackDown, the Viking Raiders celebrated their latest wins over The New Day by holding a Viking Funeral for them, which had them burning New Day's t-shirt and a box of Booty-Os. The funeral would have been noteworthy in and of itself, but one particular aspect of it has become the most talked about topic. During the Viking Funeral, a mysterious figure is seen ever so briefly and their back is turned the whole time, but many have taken to social media to say that the figure is actually Sarah Rowe, aka Sarah Logan, and if so it would be the latest in a series of WWE returns. You can find the full video and judge for yourself in the post below.
WWE・
ComicBook
Dormant PlayStation Game Potentially Getting New Sequel for PS5
A dormant PlayStation-published game that was originally released on PS3, PS4, and PS Vita looks like it will finally be getting a new sequel on PS5. For the most part, Sony has opted to remain incredibly quiet about many of its upcoming plans for one reason or another. While titles like The Last of Us Part 1 and God of War Ragnarok are set to launch in the coming months, we still don't have a larger picture of what PlayStation could be doing with its first-party games. Fortunately, that picture may have just become a bit more clear thanks to a new leak that has come about.
ComicBook
Avatar Removed From Disney+ Ahead of Re-Release
The biggest movie of all time has suddenly been removed from the Disney+ streaming lineup. Avatar, from director James Cameron, broke records after it was released in 2009, and spawned a franchise that will eventually consist of five feature films. This December will see the first Avatar sequel hit theaters, with an Avatar re-release planned on the big screen before that. It seems like Avatar is more popular now than it has been in a decade, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to see Disney remove it from its roster.
ComicBook
Hulu Is Now Streaming One of Anime's Best Shojo Series Ever
Anime hasn't been shy about its takeover outside of Japan, and the industry has no reason to hide its strides. Though once a niche market, anime has become a global passion for millions of fans, and big companies are taking notice. From Disney to Netflix and Sony, major entertainment brands are investing in anime. And now, Hulu is bringing one of the industry's greatest shojo series to its catalog at last.
ComicBook
Former Champions Among Several WWE Releases Today
As World Wrestling Entertainment transforms its developmental territories, more wrestlers have fallen on the chopping block. It was announced earlier today that NXT UK would be relaunching itself as NXT Europe in 2023. While it remains to be seen how much of NXT UK will factor into this relaunch, there are a couple of names that will not be part of the new brand. As confirmed on Twitter, former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster have both departed WWE, with Webster clarifying that it was a mutual decision between himself and his now former employer.
WWE・
