FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class A football breakdown: Defending champion Bishop Canevin the team to beat
Bishop Canevin does not have a lot of players who might be considered NCAA Division I prospects — at least not according to the feedback from college coaches. “We’re kind of on that (5-foot-9) threshold,” Crusaders coach Richard Johnson said. “There are a lot of D-3 schools interested but not D-1s.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monessen players invested in finding success
When the clock struck zeroes in the fourth quarter of his team’s WPIAL Class A playoff loss to Cornell, Monessen coach Wade Brown noticed something surprising: Several of his players were crying. An outpouring of emotion isn’t unusual in the wake of a crucial loss. Brown, however, wasn’t sure...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football breakdown: Beaver Falls, other perennial powers to duke it out
In one sense, WPIAL Class 2A football looks radically different this season. Four conferences have been consolidated into three with the total number of teams in the class dropping from 27 to 23. Nine of the 27 teams that played 2A football in the WPIAL last season moved out. That...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A football breakdown: In tiny field of 5, contenders line up to take shot at Mt. Lebanon
At its zenith, the highest classification in the WPIAL, then called Quad-A, had 28 teams in the early 2000s. That number stayed steady over the next decade-plus and was at 25 teams for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Expansion to six classifications has steadily shrunk 6A, which started with 14...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football breakdown: Belle Vernon leads new-look field of contenders
A changing of the guard in WPIAL Class 3A football will occur in 2022 and Belle Vernon, a Class 4A finalist last year, is favored to be the top team to replace three-time WPIAL champion Central Valley. That’s because Central Valley is moving up to Class 4A after dominating Class...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Knoch senior football player Jake Murphy put into new role
As Tim Burchett and the new coaching staff at Knoch install a new offense, plans are to build around Jake Murphy. Murphy, a senior, was a first-team Greater Allegheny Conference inside linebacker last year and a second-team tight end. But this season, Murphy will be moving into a slot receiver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Parents, Aliquippa legends Darrelle Revis, Ty Law help advance M.J. Devonshire's Pitt career
For M.J. Devonshire’s development as a Pitt cornerback, nothing was more impactful than the ride back to Aliquippa in his dad’s car. “I normally ride home with him from the games,” he said, the lure of a home-cooked meal and mom doing his laundry too strong to ignore.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie predicts Acrisure or bust for Westmoreland County powers
That is the Birdie’s slogan for the 2022 season. He wants to be back on the big stage. “Penn-Trafford, Belle Vernon, I’m looking at you,” the bullish prep prognosticator said as he prepared his season-opening remarks. “You can take the Heinz out of that stadium, but you can’t take the stadium out of Heinz … or something like that. Anyway, I still will put my favorite ketchup on everything and that place will always be the paragon of WPIAL pigskin. I plan to be on the North Shore to cover a county team going for gold.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem to celebrate school spirit with bash at Offutt Field
The Greensburg Salem School District is inviting the community to celebrate local school pride at a Back to School Bash Wednesday at Greensburg’s Offutt Field. Admission is free for the event, which is slated for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Urania Avenue and Laird Street. It will take...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill University center gets new name, helps students improve writing skills
Hope Albert had a bad habit of using run-on sentences in the papers she turned in for her college courses. But that problem, and others that hampered the Washington Township senior’s written compositions at Seton Hill University, are in the past tense, thanks to help she received through one of the Greensburg school’s longtime programs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield Area hopes first 49 queens will join 50th at homecoming ceremony this fall
When Renee Lytwak walked onto Hempfield Area High School’s football field in the fall of 1973, she never expected to leave it adorned with a crown and bouquet of flowers. That day, Lytwak — then a high school senior dressed in a floor-length red gown trimmed with white lace — took home the title of the district’s first homecoming queen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits
Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'
Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park area real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 21, 2022
Estate of Hartley Baird Jr. sold property at 98 Horning Road to Devin and Danielle Shay for $265,000. Benjamin Kowalski sold property at 5940 Kings School Road to Benjamin Dobies and Jessica Smith for $280,000. Central Penn Capital Management LLC sold property at 3605 S Park Road to Commercial Acquistions...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Shondell Mike Vale's Crystal Blue Band holds final concert Saturday in Latrobe
Mike Vale can vividly recall the details of the night his life changed dramatically in January 1966. He and his band, The Raconteurs, were playing at The Thunderbird Lounge in Greensburg. “Who, of all people, walks into the Thunderbird Lounge with his manager but Tommy James,” said Vale. “Tommy James...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. amateur bakers make taking the cake look easy as pie at Westmoreland Fair contest
As she baked her chocolate cake for the Westmoreland Fair’s Cake and Pie Showdown Contest, Jennifer Lang had one person in mind: her mom. Lang’s mother has terminal cancer and couldn’t make it to the fairgrounds to watch her daughter take first prize in the Saturday morning cake contest.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Raising Cane's will open first Pittsburgh location in South Fayette
The popular and super-specialized fried chicken chain restaurant Raising Cane’s has finally found a location for its first Pittsburgh restaurant. Nine months after revealing its plans to open its first restaurants in Pennsylvania in 2022, Raising Cane’s has announced it will be moving into The Piazza in South Fayette. The Piazza is a new 50,000-square-foot retail development currently under construction by Burns Scalo Real Estate Services.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington-Arnold working to bring back alumni recognition program
A team is being formed to bring back a program recognizing distinguished graduates of the New Kensington-Arnold School District and its predecessor districts. The team is expected to include area historians, former district administrators and teachers and community leaders, school board member Sarah Yurga said. “Once we form that team,...
