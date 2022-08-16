ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monessen players invested in finding success

When the clock struck zeroes in the fourth quarter of his team’s WPIAL Class A playoff loss to Cornell, Monessen coach Wade Brown noticed something surprising: Several of his players were crying. An outpouring of emotion isn’t unusual in the wake of a crucial loss. Brown, however, wasn’t sure...
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Knoch senior football player Jake Murphy put into new role

As Tim Burchett and the new coaching staff at Knoch install a new offense, plans are to build around Jake Murphy. Murphy, a senior, was a first-team Greater Allegheny Conference inside linebacker last year and a second-team tight end. But this season, Murphy will be moving into a slot receiver...
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Birdie predicts Acrisure or bust for Westmoreland County powers

That is the Birdie’s slogan for the 2022 season. He wants to be back on the big stage. “Penn-Trafford, Belle Vernon, I’m looking at you,” the bullish prep prognosticator said as he prepared his season-opening remarks. “You can take the Heinz out of that stadium, but you can’t take the stadium out of Heinz … or something like that. Anyway, I still will put my favorite ketchup on everything and that place will always be the paragon of WPIAL pigskin. I plan to be on the North Shore to cover a county team going for gold.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem to celebrate school spirit with bash at Offutt Field

The Greensburg Salem School District is inviting the community to celebrate local school pride at a Back to School Bash Wednesday at Greensburg’s Offutt Field. Admission is free for the event, which is slated for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Urania Avenue and Laird Street. It will take...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seton Hill University center gets new name, helps students improve writing skills

Hope Albert had a bad habit of using run-on sentences in the papers she turned in for her college courses. But that problem, and others that hampered the Washington Township senior’s written compositions at Seton Hill University, are in the past tense, thanks to help she received through one of the Greensburg school’s longtime programs.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield Area hopes first 49 queens will join 50th at homecoming ceremony this fall

When Renee Lytwak walked onto Hempfield Area High School’s football field in the fall of 1973, she never expected to leave it adorned with a crown and bouquet of flowers. That day, Lytwak — then a high school senior dressed in a floor-length red gown trimmed with white lace — took home the title of the district’s first homecoming queen.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits

Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21

From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show

It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'

Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park area real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 21, 2022

Estate of Hartley Baird Jr. sold property at 98 Horning Road to Devin and Danielle Shay for $265,000. Benjamin Kowalski sold property at 5940 Kings School Road to Benjamin Dobies and Jessica Smith for $280,000. Central Penn Capital Management LLC sold property at 3605 S Park Road to Commercial Acquistions...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Raising Cane's will open first Pittsburgh location in South Fayette

The popular and super-specialized fried chicken chain restaurant Raising Cane’s has finally found a location for its first Pittsburgh restaurant. Nine months after revealing its plans to open its first restaurants in Pennsylvania in 2022, Raising Cane’s has announced it will be moving into The Piazza in South Fayette. The Piazza is a new 50,000-square-foot retail development currently under construction by Burns Scalo Real Estate Services.
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington-Arnold working to bring back alumni recognition program

A team is being formed to bring back a program recognizing distinguished graduates of the New Kensington-Arnold School District and its predecessor districts. The team is expected to include area historians, former district administrators and teachers and community leaders, school board member Sarah Yurga said. “Once we form that team,...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

