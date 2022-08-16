Read full article on original website
Somali forces end hotel attack in which 20 were killed
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat...
