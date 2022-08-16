ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
KENT COUNTY, MI
‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kent County Sheriff’s horse ‘Hank’ dies after battle with illness

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its four-legged members. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday, Aug. 20, that “Hank” of the department’s mounted unit passed away after a long battle with a bacterial disease. Hank was an 8.5-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross gelding who succumbed to Potomac Horse Fever.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Pivotal hearing delayed again in Patrick Lyoya’s killing by ex-Grand Rapids police officer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The probable cause hearing for the former police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya has been pushed back yet again. The defense team for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr again requested the hearing delay, this time to receive and review what they say are pertinent police training and procedures documents that the city hasn’t yet turned over.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district

MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

