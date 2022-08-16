Read full article on original website
New charter school in Muskegon promises robust STEM curriculum in military-style environment
MUSKEGON, MI – A new K-5 charter school opening in Muskegon this fall is committed to trying to raise low math and literacy rates in the city by teaching students in a military-style environment that focuses on discipline, respect and service. More than 100 students are already enrolled at...
Ottawa County health director retiring amid board takeover by anti-mask mandate candidates
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The director of the health department in Michigan’s fastest-growing county has submitted her plans to retire ahead of a county board takeover by candidates who campaigned on frustrations over the mask mandate for schools. Ottawa County Health Department Administrative Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky, a...
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
Spectrum Health breaks ground on $37M nursing, rehab center in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan hosted a groundbreaking Thursday for a 120-bed rehab and nursing center on Cedar Street NE that aims to provide a more comfortable, home-like atmosphere for long-term patients who require round-the-clock care. The building, which represents a $37 million investment by...
Defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial called pot-smoking morons
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The defense rested Friday, Aug. 19, in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial after a witness described Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox as pot-smoking loudmouths. The defense says Croft and Fox were far from masterminds – an investigator called them morons – and that FBI agents and informants induced their involvement.
Crashes close eastbound I-96 in Ottawa County
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A portion of I-96 is closed in Ottawa County due to multiple crashes. Ottawa County Central Dispatch issued an alert around 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 stating that eastbound I-96 near Marne, near the 24-mile marker, is completely shut down due to accidents in the area.
Grand Rapids wants racial discrimination charges against its police department thrown out
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is asking a judge to throw out the racial discrimination charges brought by the state’s civil rights watchdog against the city’s police department. Grand Rapids last week filed motions to dismiss the charges of alleged unequal treatment in public service on...
Kent County Sheriff’s horse ‘Hank’ dies after battle with illness
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its four-legged members. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday, Aug. 20, that “Hank” of the department’s mounted unit passed away after a long battle with a bacterial disease. Hank was an 8.5-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross gelding who succumbed to Potomac Horse Fever.
Pivotal hearing delayed again in Patrick Lyoya’s killing by ex-Grand Rapids police officer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The probable cause hearing for the former police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya has been pushed back yet again. The defense team for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr again requested the hearing delay, this time to receive and review what they say are pertinent police training and procedures documents that the city hasn’t yet turned over.
Lawyers object to limit on cross examination in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The attorneys for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer objected Wednesday, Aug. 17, to a judge’s order that limited time spent on cross examination. The order came after U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker had admonished attorneys for what he called...
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Attorney running for judge in Muskegon charged with domestic violence
MUKSEGON, MI – A Muskegon attorney running for circuit judge has been charged with domestic violence following an incident on Thursday. Jason Kolkema has been charged with domestic assault, according to a press release issued by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, Aug. 19. The alleged incident...
Help beautify Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon at upcoming cleanup
MUSKEGON, MI – Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon is the focus of an upcoming community cleanup effort, and your help is needed. The cleanup of the Lake Michigan beach will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The cleanup is part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-A-Beach program.
FBI pushed ‘hapless’ client into Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, attorney says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorney Christopher Gibbons, representing one of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said Thursday, Aug. 18, he believed the defense had shown that FBI agents and informants pushed the alleged scheme. He said that FBI special agent Jayson Chambers and FBI...
What turtles can teach us about living longer
If you want to live to an uncommonly old age, it is only sort of useful to have a shell. If, on the other hand, you are concerned with the uncommon longevity of your far-off ancestors, shells seem to make a big difference. The bony plates that surround a turtle’s...
Skate park in Muskegon moving forward after site near downtown identified
MUSKEGON, MI – Design concepts for a new skate park near downtown Muskegon and Heritage Landing are expected to be pursued by the city of Muskegon. The city has prepared a request for qualifications from firms able to provide design ideas and cost estimates for a skate park at Rotary Park.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district
MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Grand Rapids man, 72, found dead in the water at marina
SPRING LAKE, MI – Police found a missing Grand Rapids man dead in the water Friday night at a Spring Lake marina. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Holiday Isle Marina at a Holiday Inn around 8:24 p.m. on Aug. 19 for a reported missing person.
