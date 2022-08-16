A University of Tübingen team has discovered how malformations of the blood vessels can occur in mice—yielding information with possible ramifications for retinal disease. The heart pumps blood through the vascular system, supplying cells with oxygen and energy. Smooth muscle cells in the vessels finely regulate the blood flow. If they cannot perform their task, malformations and dilations of the vascular system may occur, according to a research team led by Professor Alfred Nordheim from the Interfaculty Institute of Cell Biology at the University of Tübingen, together with scientists from Tübingen, Münster and Uppsala, Sweden. Their new study, the result of experiments on an animal model, could be experimentally applied to the model of a specific retinal disease of the eye in premature infants, as it points to a potential new approach to treatment. The study has been published in Circulation Research.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO