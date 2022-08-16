ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Need for umbrella, raincoat rises mid-to-late week for North Texas: Here’s what you need to know

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans might want to consider dusting off their raincoats and umbrellas as storm chances rise mid-week and stick around for late in the week as well according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The center says to expect some hot weather on Wednesday with increased chances for storms. “We’ll continue to see above normal temperatures through Wednesday with highs in the 99-103 degree range, but a cold front will approach the area by Wednesday afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front and should spread south into the I-20 corridor by late afternoon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqzPn_0hJGLBuV00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thursday and Friday will also see chances for storms as a weak cold front will gradually move into Central Texas before stalling out on Thursday, which will bring slightly cooler air into the region. “The front, along with an upper level disturbance, will provide a chance of showers and storms to much of the region.”

So, when are the best chances for storms? It will start north of I-20 on Wednesday and into the night and then shift to Central Texas on Thursday and Friday. “The boundary will then return north as a warm front Friday into the weekend, returning temperatures to slightly above normal values.”

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

