ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star Press

Defendants in Delaware County murder cases appear in court. Here's where their cases stand

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MmHR_0hJGL6a700

MUNCIE, Ind. — Three men who are among those charged in a spree of homicides in Delaware County in July made appearances Tuesday in Delaware Circuit Court 5.

Myron Jamar Armstrong, 28, is charged with murder in the July 31 stabbing death of his 61-year-old mother, Sondra Armstrong.

At what was to have been an initial hearing on Tuesday, Armstrong, speaking in a halting manner, told Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. he did not understand some aspects of his legal situation.

Asked whether he had received treatment for mental illness, Armstrong responded, "Voices... schizophrenic."

Public defender Sam Beasley, appointed Tuesday to represent Armstrong, told the judge his client "has had extensive treatment for mental health issues, including a hospitalization earlier this summer."

The judge put the initial hearing on hold — until Oct. 18 — and said he would appoint a psychologist and psychiatrist to examine Armstrong. They will then be asked for opinions on whether he is competent to stand trial.

When he was arrested the day of his mother's death, Armstrong reportedly admitted to stabbing her, and at one point said he was following instructions to do so from television celebrity Ryan Seacreast.

Also in Circuit Court 5 on Tuesday:

January trial set in rural Daleville slaying

Alexander Thomas Eugene Geesy, 18, of Anderson, received a Jan. 31 trial date. The teenager is charged with murder and obstruction of justice in the July 22 shooting death of William Randall Coomer Jr.

Coomer, a 38-year-old Marine and owner of a local tree-trimming service, was shot during a confrontation — with Geesy and others — in a pioneer cemetery near the shooting victim's home in southern Delaware County.

Judge Cannon agreed to appoint a public defender to represent Geesy.

Man charged in triple homicide seeks public defender

A Muncie man already charged with killing three members of a local family was formally informed of new charges against him.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Devin Xavier Myers, 28, was determined to have a "shank" in the county jail on Aug. 11 and had vowed to kill corrections officers. The charges stemming from those allegations include intimidation and being a prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon.

Myers' trial on those counts is set set for Jan. 2. That's the same day he is scheduled to stand trial on three counts of murder and other charges stemming from the shooting deaths, on July 12 and 13, of 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick, his 69-year-old grandfather, Malcolm Perdue, and the teen's great-aunt, Kyndra K. Swift, 51.

Myers earlier had indicated he intended to hire his own attorney but on Tuesday asked Cannon to appoint a public defender. He said he was having problems contacting possible legal representatives "because of what the jail has done to me," apparently in the wake of the most recent allegations.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Defendants#Mental Health Issues#County Jail#Violent Crime#Delaware Circuit Court
WTHR

180-year sentence for Indianapolis man in child molesting case

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 180 years in prison for child molestation. Kurt Spurlin was convicted of eight counts of child molesting after a two-day jury trial in July. He had been facing 14 counts. The sexual abuse happened from 2006-2012. “The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Man who shot Officer Shahanavaz faces life in prison

A pair of sunglasses were set on a podium Wednesday morning by Matt Shahanavaz, Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahanavaz’s father. He wore the glasses, as he had since he was a kid, because his eyes were especially sensitive to light. The glasses were what he brought to a press conference where Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced he would seek the death penalty for Carl Boards, III, the man accused of shooting Shahanavaz multiple times.
ELWOOD, IN
FOX59

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

11 Year Old Helps Cops Catch Attacker

The girl is 11. She was attacked Tuesday at a park in Indianapolis, a black rag stuffed in her mouth. She still managed to help the cops catch her attacker. Chris Davis reports…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Indiana Man Sentenced to Prison on Homicide, Robbery and Weapons Charges

LANSING – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced in felony cases related to targeting members of the LGBTQ community, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today in conjunction with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP). Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis, IN, was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Carmel police deputy chief resigns in wake of allegations and suspension

CARMEL, Ind. — Former Carmel Police Deputy Chief Joe Bickel filed his notice of retirement on Monday and is resigning from his position in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behavior which led to his recent suspension. In accepting Bickel’s retirement, the Carmel Police Merit Board also dismissed Bickel’s appeal of his suspension. An investigation […]
CARMEL, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy