Defendants in Delaware County murder cases appear in court. Here's where their cases stand

MUNCIE, Ind. — Three men who are among those charged in a spree of homicides in Delaware County in July made appearances Tuesday in Delaware Circuit Court 5.

Myron Jamar Armstrong, 28, is charged with murder in the July 31 stabbing death of his 61-year-old mother, Sondra Armstrong.

At what was to have been an initial hearing on Tuesday, Armstrong, speaking in a halting manner, told Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. he did not understand some aspects of his legal situation.

Asked whether he had received treatment for mental illness, Armstrong responded, "Voices... schizophrenic."

Public defender Sam Beasley, appointed Tuesday to represent Armstrong, told the judge his client "has had extensive treatment for mental health issues, including a hospitalization earlier this summer."

The judge put the initial hearing on hold — until Oct. 18 — and said he would appoint a psychologist and psychiatrist to examine Armstrong. They will then be asked for opinions on whether he is competent to stand trial.

When he was arrested the day of his mother's death, Armstrong reportedly admitted to stabbing her, and at one point said he was following instructions to do so from television celebrity Ryan Seacreast.

Also in Circuit Court 5 on Tuesday:

January trial set in rural Daleville slaying

Alexander Thomas Eugene Geesy, 18, of Anderson, received a Jan. 31 trial date. The teenager is charged with murder and obstruction of justice in the July 22 shooting death of William Randall Coomer Jr.

Coomer, a 38-year-old Marine and owner of a local tree-trimming service, was shot during a confrontation — with Geesy and others — in a pioneer cemetery near the shooting victim's home in southern Delaware County.

Judge Cannon agreed to appoint a public defender to represent Geesy.

Man charged in triple homicide seeks public defender

A Muncie man already charged with killing three members of a local family was formally informed of new charges against him.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Devin Xavier Myers, 28, was determined to have a "shank" in the county jail on Aug. 11 and had vowed to kill corrections officers. The charges stemming from those allegations include intimidation and being a prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon.

Myers' trial on those counts is set set for Jan. 2. That's the same day he is scheduled to stand trial on three counts of murder and other charges stemming from the shooting deaths, on July 12 and 13, of 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick, his 69-year-old grandfather, Malcolm Perdue, and the teen's great-aunt, Kyndra K. Swift, 51.

Myers earlier had indicated he intended to hire his own attorney but on Tuesday asked Cannon to appoint a public defender. He said he was having problems contacting possible legal representatives "because of what the jail has done to me," apparently in the wake of the most recent allegations.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.