ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Here's how to watch the Colts vs. the Lions in NFL preseason action

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts resume their preseason schedule on Saturday, Aug. 20, against the Detroit Lions. The Colts are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in which Indy's starting units played into the second quarter. The Lions lost to the Atlanta Falcons 27-23 in Week 1 of preseason.

How can I watch the Colts game?

The Colts meet the Lions at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will be shown in Indianapolis on Fox-59. Greg Rakestraw will have play-by-play, Rick Venturi on analysis and Larra Overton is the sideline reporter.

How can I stream the Colts game?

Check out Colts.com or the new NFL+ streaming service.

Training camp Thursday: Defense struggles with Lions' trickery, physical play

Catching the Colts: Colts haven't proven they have enough weapons at WR for Matt Ryan

On the sideline: Jonathan Taylor to sit out all of Colts preseason, passing the backfield to Nyheim Hines

How can I listen to the Colts game?

The game can be heard on 93.5 FM, 97.1 FM and 107.5 FM. Matt Taylor will have play-by-play, Joe Reitz on analysis and Jeffrey Gorman is the sideline reporter.

Are the Colts favored against the Lions?

The Lions are 2.5-point favorites, according to Tipico Sportsbook . The over/under is 42.5 total points.

Colts suffer their first major injury of the season

Rookie tight end Drew Ogletree , a sixth-round draft pick, apparently suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice. Ogletree had impressed coaches during camp.

Colts and Lions will conduct joint practices

The Detroit Lions visited Grand Park Sports Campus on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, for joint practices leading up to Saturday's game.

Lions are on 'Hard Knocks'

Detroit is the highlighted team on HBO's popular training camp series, "Hard Knocks." Coach Dan Campbell 's energy, much different than that of Colts coach Frank Reich, is made for TV. First-round draft pick Aidan Hutchinson has broken out his Michael Jackson impression on the show, which airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Here's how to watch the Colts vs. the Lions in NFL preseason action

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Atlanta, MI
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
FanSided

How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?

The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Rick Venturi
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Tough Colts Injury News

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to bounce back to the playoffs after missing it last season. They had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but missed it. Moving forward, they hope that the pieces in place will be enough to get them over the hump. However, it’s possible that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

2024 WR Donovan Hamilton opens the season with a big game

Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern went on the road and defeated Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central 12-7 on Friday night, with 2024 receiver Donovan Hamilton emerging as a prospect to know in the process. Down 7-0 in the third quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Hamilton got behind the Lawrence Central defense and hauled...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

Scores from every Week 1 East Central Indiana football game

Week 1 is done. High schools around Indiana kicked off their 2022 campaigns Friday night around the state. Here in East Central Indiana, there were seven games, including a few inter-county matchups, featuring 10 area teams. Here's everything that went down from the teams in Blackford, Delaware, Henry, Jay and Randolph counties: ...
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy