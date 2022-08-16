Read full article on original website
Car show, wings and beds bring community together in downtown Bedford
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– Downtown Bedford Incorporated hosted their first bed race, car show and wing off in two years Saturday. Racers got their cars ready to take on the race, but these vehicles were a bit different. The “beds” are equipped with a metal frame and wheels to hold the racer while their teams used […]
Altoona Fire Department uses flashover fire simulator for the first time
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department brought a new tool the Jaffa Shrine on Friday to allow its members to hone their skills. The flashover simulator, a mobile unit developed by the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy in Lewistown, allowed Altoona firefighters to experience flashover situations in a realistic scenario. “It allows [our members] […]
Centre County Toftrees Resort hopes to expand further
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Toftrees resort is expanding to develop into a world-class leisure and conference center. After more than 50 years in Patton Township the resort is making some big plans. “It’s good to see that the ownership group is willing to invest in modernizing,” Doug Erickson, Township Manager said. The renovations vision […]
Back to school cookout, giveaway at Prospect Park
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night. The event will feature contests, games, and […]
Weather Visit: Houtzdale Center for Active Living
Meteorologist Christy Shields made a stop at the Houtzdale Center for Active Living on Wednesday. She chatted about the weather and what a typical work day looks like as a broadcast meteorologist. Everyone was so sweet, and they even had a cake for the event! Thank you for having us...
Autocross race returns to Altoona after four decades
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona’s streak of going four decades without an autocross racing event ended this weekend. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America held an autocross event today at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the public was invited. They will be holding a similar event tomorrow as […]
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Deer Meadow 55+ Community Updates
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. Perry Wellington Realty gives you a little taste of life at Deer Meadow 55+ community in Hollidaysburg in the video above, but they also have some good news. New homes are going up!. 123 & 125 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY...
Johnstown barbershop offering haircut promo ahead of school year
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)—Barber and Gents on Vine Street in Johnstown is making a difference for families and children by offering a haircut promotion for the school year. This promotion is in collaboration with the Johnstown Police Department. Many officers use the location as their barber. The goal is to help lower-income families who are struggling […]
New store offering former inmates a chance at employment coming to Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new store is coming to the Reynoldsville community that allows individuals freshly coming out of the prison system a chance at employment. Second Chance Boutique is a second-hand clothing store on 410 E. Main Street, in the old Wine and Spirits building. Co-owner, Angel Lutcher, is planning for a […]
Poll: What’s the best concession stand, food at Grange Fair? Vote now
Voting will remain open until Wednesday. A winner will be announced Thursday.
Vehicle crashes into shed in Flinton, one injuried
FLINTON, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was injured after a vehicle drove into a shed in Flinton Saturday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but one person was transported for the injuries. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. The accident happened along 145 Executive Drive in Flinton.
Public help needed to restore headstones at Bellefonte Union Cemetery
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Steven Snyder of Snyder & Co. Monuments in Tyrone has volunteered to lift and repair the some of the fallen headstones at the Bellefonte Union Cemetery. On Saturday, August 20 at 8 a.m. those who like to attend and help should meet in the Old Section of the Union Cemetery. […]
Overdose Awareness event taking place in Somerset Saturday
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Not Alone Family Support Group is hosting an Overdose Awareness event in Somerset County Saturday evening. The Not Alone Family Support Group is hosting the event to remember loved ones for more than their substance use disorder. The event is open to the public and will feature local vendors, […]
Altoona church hosting annual back-to-school supply giveaway
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bethany Lutheran Church is hosting their annual back-to-school supply giveaway in Altoona this weekend. The giveaway is being held at the church on 3rd Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables will be filled with backpacks, notebooks, pencils, markers and just about anything your child […]
Scam targeting veterans personal information on the rise, what to look out for
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– There has been an increased amount of reports about a scam targeting veterans and their personal information. The scammers have been trying to use the recently passed PACT Act to get any medical, financial, and other personal information from veterans, according to officials. They pose as someone who is looking to give […]
Firehouse Subs coming to Altoona this fall
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross. That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running […]
Number of PA counties at high COVID community levels up to 14. Where the CDC says to mask
See the latest map of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data on new cases and more.
Hollidaysburg wins 7-5 over Middleboro, plays New York Sunday
UPDATE: With the win Saturday, Hollidaysburg stays alive in the Little League World Series and will play Massapequa, New York, on Sunday at Lamade Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be available on ABC. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are set to face Middleboro, Massachusett in an […]
Discount retail store hosting grand opening in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will be opening its State College location on Saturday, Aug. 27. The 44,997-square-foot facility will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place shortly after 11 a.m. There will be […]
PennDOT to hold meeting over Cambria County pavement project
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it plans to hold a public meeting for feedback on a pavement project. Being discussed at the meeting will be the PA 164 – Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project in Portage Township in Cambria County. It will take place […]
