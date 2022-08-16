Six people shot near Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh

Six people were shot near Methodist North Hospital at Austin Peay Highway and New Covington Pike during an overnight incident in Raleigh Tuesday, Aug. 16.

At 12:42 a.m., Memphis Police Department officers responded to a call about shooting victims arriving at the hospital. All reportedly had been shot by suspects in a black SUV.

Two juvenile victims were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center in critical condition. One of them is now listed as noncritical.

Four other victims were transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. One of those victims is now in noncritical condition.

Police believe the incident occurred near Austin Peay Highway and Covington Pike.

Methodist North Hospital was put on lockdown shortly after the incident occurred.

“Early this morning, a shooting occurred near Methodist North Hospital,” said Sarah Farley, spokesperson for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. “No hospital employees were harmed. Six patients were treated and transported to Regional One and Le Bonheur hospitals.

“We appreciate the swift action from our employees to guide patients away from the ED waiting area so our security team and Memphis Police Department could respond quickly. We are working with local law enforcement who are continuing to investigate. The hospital is not on lockdown at this time.”

Three of the victims are being detained because they were driving a stolen vehicle.

The investigation is continuing. The public is encouraged to call 528-CASH with any information regarding the incident.