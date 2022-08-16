ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

Sherwood's newest police patrol dog enjoys the kids

By Scott Keith
Sherwood Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WC6FR_0hJGIyc700 Miss B., as she is currently known, joined the department in February and assists in picking up human scents.

Even though she doesn't have an official name yet, Sherwood's newest K-9 police patrol dog has been out in the field, assisting police in hunting down troublemakers.

The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, currently going by the name Miss B. and handled by Officer Corey Jentzsch, came on board at the Sherwood Police Department this past February.

Miss B. joins Mila, who is the department's comfort K-9.

Miss B. marks the latest chapter in the police department's rich history with K-9s.

During a Sherwood City Council meeting in February 2013, Irma, also a Belgian Malinois, received her credentials and served the department for nearly 10 years, before she was retired.

"It was just getting to that time," Jentzsch said. "It was time to retire her. We had a great career with her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJGIyc700

Longtime followers of the police department may recall that Irma replaced Azi, a German shepherd who had to be returned to his vendor after he bit the chief's arm.

Jentzsch said Irma and Miss B. are very similar.

"Irma loves people," he said. "She would even roll over on her back for kids. Kids would just rub her belly. Miss B. is very similar to that. Miss B. is very personal. She loves the attention, she loves to be petted."

Jentzsch added, "We just had National Night Out, and she had swarms of kids around her. She was just loving it. She's a very personable dog, too."

While some police dogs use their keen sense of smell to sniff out drugs, Miss B. is trained to catch human scents.

The dog's skills can be used to track down and locate offenders and any evidence that may be associated with that offender or a potential crime.

In fact, it didn't take long for Miss B. to earn some stripes with the department.

"We got certified as a team (Jentzsch and Miss B.) through the Oregon Police Canine Association," Jentzsch said. "Within a couple hours after that, she was able to help out with a hit-and-run crash in the county."

Jentzsch continued, "The person who caused the crash took off on foot and she actually tracked the person to his house. It was nice to have that experience, especially right after certification."

A couple of days later, Miss B. assisted at a warehouse search after an alarm had gone off.

"It's faster to use a dog than it is to have a couple of officers go in there and clear a giant space," Jentzsch said.

Miss B. also recovered a police body camera that had gotten lost during a chase.

"The body camera popped off," Jentzsch recalled. "She was able to find the body camera, so we didn't have to worry about spending money on a new camera."

Fast-forwarding to the present, Officer Jentzsch is enjoying Miss B.'s companionship.

"I've got the best job," he said. "You get to have a partner that you work with every day. They listen to everything you say. Miss B. loves to come to work. We get to go find people. We get to go find things. We get to go track."

Jentzsch continued, "For me, this is the best job as a police officer that I've done, hands down. It keeps me humble. It's definitely a lot of work. It's like having a 3-year-old in your car all the time. … It's the best because it keeps me on my toes. It keeps me sharp, keeps me fit. I don't know how else to explain it. I love it."

While the community has been tasked with coming up with a name for the new patrol dog, Jentzsch will stick with the current moniker.

"She'll still always be Miss B.," he said.

