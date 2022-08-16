COLE KMET - TIGHT END. It’s no secret that the Bears want to get Kmet more involved in the offense than he has been over the past two seasons. The passing game that extends from the wide zone running scheme can favor tight ends. The question was, could Kmet execute? In just half of a drive’s work, Kmet showed he could excel if given the opportunity to be a focal point in the offense. It started with a TE screen on the first play of the game that went for 12 yards. The play has worked well in practice, and the team was able to reproduce the success in real game action. Five plays later, Kmet ran a slant off play action, and found himself wide open for a 19-yard gain. After that his day was done. Two catches on three targets for 31 yards. Those 31 yards accounted for over 65% of the team’s production on their opening FG drive, too.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO