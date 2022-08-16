ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

The 4 relievers Cubs already plan for 2023 bullpen

Even after trading their top four relievers at the deadline last month, the Cubs have a good starting point for their 2023 bullpen. Look no further than Rowan Wick, Brandon Hughes, Codi Heuer and Adbert Alzolay. “If you're looking into next year, Ro has definitely established himself as a big-league...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Andrus could be key for Sox against Cleveland

The White Sox signed former Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Despite losing and splitting the four-game series, the Sox find themselves only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. The Southsiders' next opponent, over the weekend, is the aforementioned...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox

Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn't walk...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Turner potential Cubs free agent target?

This upcoming offseason's free agent class could feature four All-Star shortstops, including Trea Turner. David Kaplan, Tim Stebbins and Gordon Wittenmyer discuss the free agent shortstop options and if Turner could be a target for the Cubs — as well as his comments on the Cubs and his free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Sunday's White Sox vs. Guardians game

It’s time for an AL Central showdown, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher. The Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins are separated by just 3.5 games in the AL Central standings with just over a month to play. None of these teams are guaranteed a wild card spot, so winning the division is critical.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Contreras puts Cubs on his back in walk-off win

Maybe Willson Contreras just has a flair for the dramatic. “We thought that for a sec there, that home run might be like a late-inning type of homer with the rain that was supposed to come in,” said Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner with a chuckle of Contreras’ two-run homer in the fifth inning Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers following 2nd preseason game

COLE KMET - TIGHT END. It’s no secret that the Bears want to get Kmet more involved in the offense than he has been over the past two seasons. The passing game that extends from the wide zone running scheme can favor tight ends. The question was, could Kmet execute? In just half of a drive’s work, Kmet showed he could excel if given the opportunity to be a focal point in the offense. It started with a TE screen on the first play of the game that went for 12 yards. The play has worked well in practice, and the team was able to reproduce the success in real game action. Five plays later, Kmet ran a slant off play action, and found himself wide open for a 19-yard gain. After that his day was done. Two catches on three targets for 31 yards. Those 31 yards accounted for over 65% of the team’s production on their opening FG drive, too.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mark DeRosa to manage Team USA at the World Baseball Classic

Mark DeRosa is returning to the dugout, this time as manager of USA Baseball for the World Baseball Classic. Tony Reagins, general manager of Team USA, made the announcement on MLB Network on Friday. DeRosa will be tasked with helping the U.S. defend its first World Baseball Classic title, won...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Deshaun Watson to miss Browns' remaining preseason games

Deshaun Watson will not be stepping onto an NFL field until December. The Cleveland Browns quarterback received an 11-game suspension on Thursday, preventing him from making his regular season debut until Dec. 4 for a Week 13 contest against his former team, the Houston Texans. The ban doesn’t take effect until Aug. 30, when NFL teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 players, so Watson is permitted to play in Cleveland’s final two preseason games.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Former NFL QB says this season is 'step back' for Justin Fields

This season will prove to a fatalistic season for the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields, according to one former NFL quarterback. "I think it's a step back, candidly," NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on the 25 Whistles podcast with Bobby Bones. "I don't think it's a year for Justin Fields and his development. They have the worst situation for a quarterback in the NFL."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Everything to know about the MLB Little League Classic

Kids are the stars of the Little League World Series, but they aren’t the only ones taking the field in Williamsport, Pa., this summer. Major League Baseball recently introduced the Little League Classic, which gives the participants from the Little League World Series a chance to watch their heroes up close. The event has been a hit from the start, and now it’s back again to cap off the opening weekend of the 2022 Little League World Series.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

