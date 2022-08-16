Read full article on original website
The 4 relievers Cubs already plan for 2023 bullpen
Even after trading their top four relievers at the deadline last month, the Cubs have a good starting point for their 2023 bullpen. Look no further than Rowan Wick, Brandon Hughes, Codi Heuer and Adbert Alzolay. “If you're looking into next year, Ro has definitely established himself as a big-league...
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB・
Andrus is excited to compete in 'meaningful' games with White Sox
Newly acquired shortstop for the White Sox, Elvis Andrus, is ready to do one thing with the club he hasn't done in a while. Through Andrus' notable 14-year career in MLB, he's gone to the playoffs five times with the Texas Rangers. He helped them go to the World Series two years in a row (2010, 2011). But, he hasn't been in the playoffs since 2016.
Why Madrigal's infield hit among Cubs' biggest of year
If it looked in Friday’s first inning like Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal was a different man, a new man, a healed man — a running man — then maybe it’s because he is. All of the above. The reputed hit-machine and former No. 4 overall...
Why Andrus could be key for Sox against Cleveland
The White Sox signed former Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Despite losing and splitting the four-game series, the Sox find themselves only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. The Southsiders' next opponent, over the weekend, is the aforementioned...
Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox
Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn't walk...
Podcast: Turner potential Cubs free agent target?
This upcoming offseason's free agent class could feature four All-Star shortstops, including Trea Turner. David Kaplan, Tim Stebbins and Gordon Wittenmyer discuss the free agent shortstop options and if Turner could be a target for the Cubs — as well as his comments on the Cubs and his free agency.
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NFL・
How to watch Sunday's White Sox vs. Guardians game
It’s time for an AL Central showdown, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher. The Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins are separated by just 3.5 games in the AL Central standings with just over a month to play. None of these teams are guaranteed a wild card spot, so winning the division is critical.
Contreras puts Cubs on his back in walk-off win
Maybe Willson Contreras just has a flair for the dramatic. “We thought that for a sec there, that home run might be like a late-inning type of homer with the rain that was supposed to come in,” said Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner with a chuckle of Contreras’ two-run homer in the fifth inning Saturday.
Bears risers and fallers following 2nd preseason game
COLE KMET - TIGHT END. It’s no secret that the Bears want to get Kmet more involved in the offense than he has been over the past two seasons. The passing game that extends from the wide zone running scheme can favor tight ends. The question was, could Kmet execute? In just half of a drive’s work, Kmet showed he could excel if given the opportunity to be a focal point in the offense. It started with a TE screen on the first play of the game that went for 12 yards. The play has worked well in practice, and the team was able to reproduce the success in real game action. Five plays later, Kmet ran a slant off play action, and found himself wide open for a 19-yard gain. After that his day was done. Two catches on three targets for 31 yards. Those 31 yards accounted for over 65% of the team’s production on their opening FG drive, too.
Aaron Bummer talks return to field soon from injury
Aaron Bummer is making his way back to the big leagues. The left-hander went on the 60-day injured list back in early June due to a lat strain. Since his departure from the active roster, the White Sox' bullpen struggled. For most of the season, they've ranked below average league-wide...
After 'distasteful' contract process, Roquan will bet on himself
LAKE FOREST – Just like that, Roquan Smith’s contract hold-in is over. The Bears star linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall. Smith participated in individual drills during the 70-minute practice, his first participation since mandatory minicamp. The 25-year-old Smith spoke with the media afterward for the...
Mark DeRosa to manage Team USA at the World Baseball Classic
Mark DeRosa is returning to the dugout, this time as manager of USA Baseball for the World Baseball Classic. Tony Reagins, general manager of Team USA, made the announcement on MLB Network on Friday. DeRosa will be tasked with helping the U.S. defend its first World Baseball Classic title, won...
MLB・
'Blessed' Reyes running with second chance after DFA
Cubs slugger Franmil Reyes doesn’t think he's going to turn into a triples machine at this point in his career. “No,” Reyes said with a laugh Friday. “It’s just taking advantage of what the game gives you.”. Fair, although Reyes seems to be hitting them on...
Contreras joins exclusive list, makes Cubs history with HR
Willson Contreras has already established himself as one of the best Cubs catchers of all-time. And on Saturday, he accomplished something no Cubs backstop ever has while joining a prestigious group of players in franchise history. With a towering two-run home run in the fifth inning that gave the Cubs...
Jenkins knows he must 'ramp up process' to become RG Bears need
SEATTLE – The start of his career has taught Teven Jenkins the hard truths of the NFL. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are drafted -- you’re either produce or you get left behind. Jenkins knows that no one will care that Thursday night...
Deshaun Watson to miss Browns' remaining preseason games
Deshaun Watson will not be stepping onto an NFL field until December. The Cleveland Browns quarterback received an 11-game suspension on Thursday, preventing him from making his regular season debut until Dec. 4 for a Week 13 contest against his former team, the Houston Texans. The ban doesn’t take effect until Aug. 30, when NFL teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 players, so Watson is permitted to play in Cleveland’s final two preseason games.
Former NFL QB says this season is 'step back' for Justin Fields
This season will prove to a fatalistic season for the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields, according to one former NFL quarterback. "I think it's a step back, candidly," NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on the 25 Whistles podcast with Bobby Bones. "I don't think it's a year for Justin Fields and his development. They have the worst situation for a quarterback in the NFL."
Everything to know about the MLB Little League Classic
Kids are the stars of the Little League World Series, but they aren’t the only ones taking the field in Williamsport, Pa., this summer. Major League Baseball recently introduced the Little League Classic, which gives the participants from the Little League World Series a chance to watch their heroes up close. The event has been a hit from the start, and now it’s back again to cap off the opening weekend of the 2022 Little League World Series.
