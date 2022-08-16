ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
FanSided

Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status

Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
FanSided

Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson

What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
3 Falcons players to watch closely against the New York Jets

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for their second game of the preseason when they take on the New York Jets in Monday night action. While the result might be meaningless Falcons fans have plenty of reasons to watch this year’s preseason action based on the number of starting roles up for grabs.
