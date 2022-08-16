Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status
Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Atlanta Falcons: 3 positives from Desmond Ridder’s debut vs. Lions
Atlanta Falcons fans finally got a look at Desmond Ridder and they love what they see. Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, there was a lot of people wondering when the Falcons might draft a quarterback. It was not a matter of if, but when. The signing of Marcus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nick Sirianni is biggest Eagles question mark
The biggest question mark to a special Eagles season isn’t quarterback Jalen Hurts or defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. It’s head coach Nick Sirianni
3 Falcons players to watch closely against the New York Jets
The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for their second game of the preseason when they take on the New York Jets in Monday night action. While the result might be meaningless Falcons fans have plenty of reasons to watch this year’s preseason action based on the number of starting roles up for grabs.
All Things CW: 5 Things About the 2022 Crimson Tide No One's Talking About
Alabama could significantly improve in some important statistical areas, the Tide is poised for another great NFL draft, and 5 things that got our attention this week.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0