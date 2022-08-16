Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking to fill thousands of positions
Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking to fill thousands of positions.
Central Illinois Proud
More than 1,000 guns seized in Illinois firearm enforcement blitz
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. Kelly stated more than 1,700 compliance checks were conducted across Illinois with about 25% of those being done in Northern Illinois alone which led to 223 people in the region having their firearms legally taken away.
Central Illinois Proud
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon
La Salle – 1.24″. Storms are expected to redevelop across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon as a slow moving cold front moves across the region. A few of these storms may be severe with a risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado or two, especially between 2 pm and 8 pm.
