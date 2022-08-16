ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 identified in deadly Hwy 101 crash near Lincoln City

By Hailey Dunn
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The three people killed in a crash near Lincoln City on Monday have been identified.

In a release Tuesday, the Oregon State Police announced the crash victims were 69-year-old Claude Segerson, 31-year-old Matthew Phillips and 30-year-old Christopher Padilla. All three men were reportedly from Otis.

Firefighters battle growing wildfires across Oregon

The deadly crash happened at around 10:40 a.m. Monday on Highway 101 near milepost 122, about two miles north of Lincoln Beach.

An initial investigation reveals Phillips was heading south in a Chevrolet S-19 Blazer when he crossed the center line of the highway, ramming a Freightliner Dump Truck head-on. Police say this sent the dump truck, driven by Segerson, down an embankment, while the Blazer came to a halt in the northbound lanes.

Both drivers and Phillips’ passenger, Padilla, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed for nearly six hours while officials worked to clear the area.

Comments / 13

B I L L
4d ago

So you're just driving along, minding your own business, and all of a sudden someone coming right at you crosses the center line and it is all over. Pay attention folks.

Reply
7
Samuel Alford
4d ago

Too many vehicular deaths are occurring. It would be good to know if excessive speeding was a factor. Too many people in a hurry.

Reply(3)
2
Krissie Rea
4d ago

What a terrible tragedy. Condolences to the families.

Reply
9
