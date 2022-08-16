Rosie's Cocktails & Pies to briefly close, then reopen next month as new Italian concept

A downtown pizza restaurant will briefly close, then reopen as a new concept next month.

Rosie's Cocktails & Pies, which opened in 2021, will close to indoor dining beginning Aug. 24 while the space transitions to a new menu and new name, Rosie's Italian. From chef and owner Anthony Sitek, who created Crown Restaurant Group with his wife, Haley Sitek, Rosie's Italian will showcase from-scratch pastas and main dishes like Amish chicken piccata and eggplant parmesan.

For fans of the original Rosie's, the new menu will still feature the 12-inch Trenton-style pizzas, including the Honey Pie, Tie-Dye and Margarita pizzas.

The restaurant is planning an early September reopening.

The initial focus on pizza worked in 2021, but in a release, Sitek attributed inflation rates as a reason to refresh the restaurant's menu and concept.

“Rosie’s is a place to bring some of what I loved about where I grew up on the East Coast to Cincinnati,” Sitek said.

While dining-in will be closed, Rosie's will still be available for to-go orders with a limited menu through www.rosiescocktailsandpies.com. Hours will be Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 4:30-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30-10 p.m.

'A legacy for our kids':Local entrepreneur opens ice cream shop after loss of mother