Milwaukee, WI

A 28-year-old man died after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing, police say

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
A 28-year-old man is dead after fleeing police in a vehicle and crashing into a pole on Milwaukee’s north side early Tuesday morning.

Police said they first encountered the vehicle while it was speeding along the 2700 block of West Atkinson Avenue in the Garden Homes neighborhood around 1:15 a.m. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled and the pursuit was ended soon after due to the speed.

A short time later, the car crashed into a pole about a half-mile away, on the 4600 block of North 32nd Street. The driver initially tried fleeing on foot, but collapsed from his injuries, police said.

Officers administered life-saving measures, but the driver died on scene. Police said a firearm and suspected narcotics were recovered from the vehicle.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and additional, unknown suspects are sought, but did not elaborate further.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Sapphire relaxed hair
4d ago

Wow I'm sorry for his family and friends 😔 Why not just stop! is it that hard for some to Obey the laws of the land. Jesus Christ 😔

