Jennette McCurdy Discussed What It Was Like Portraying A “Food-Obsessed” Character On “iCarly” While She Was Dealing With Dangerous Eating Disorders In Real Life

Jennifer Lopez liked marrying Ben Affleck so much, she did it twice. The “Gigli” actors staged a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia home on August 20 for extended friends and family one month after their low-key Las Vegas wedding. The bride wore a stunning gown featuring short sleeves, a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette that cascaded into a long, ruffled train. And, to add extra drama, she sported a whopping 20-foot veil, which all five of their children — Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Affleck’s Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, — helped carry on a walkway leading...

RICEBORO, GA ・ 5 MINUTES AGO