Boynton Beach, FL

cw34.com

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man found dead inside residence in Weston

A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
WESTON, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
cw34.com

One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
WELLINGTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells

Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS

Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Police identify man found dead along Atlantic Avenue near I-95

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in Delray Beach. Jad Camille was found around 4:30 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue, near I-95. Previous coverage: Body found along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue were closed while authorities investigated.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Wellington mall reopens after power outage

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
WELLINGTON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boynton Beach to Flush Water Lines with Chlorine

The City of Boynton Beach will temporarily modify the disinfection process utilized to treat its drinking water from Wednesday, August 17 through Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Customers may notice a slight chlorine taste, or odor, in their tap water. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. Those sensitive...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

