Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
cw34.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Mizner Preserve Delray Beach Resident Allegedly Steals Fire Extinguisher
Also Faces Drug Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man Saturday morning is facing a charge of stealing a fire extinguisher. He is also charged with cocaine possession. It is unclear if the charges are stemming from the same incident. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
cw34.com
Police officer in controversial dirt bike death in Boynton Beach fired
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The police officer at the center of a controversial dirt bike crash in Boynton Beach is out of a job. A spokesperson for Boynton Beach Police said Officer Mark Sohn has been fired. On the day after Christmas last year, 13-year-old Stanley Davis III...
cw34.com
One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
cw34.com
Miami Fire Rescue fires firefighter for statement about the death of MDPD officer
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter was terminated from the City of Miami Fire Rescue Department on Thursday after officials say he made inappropriate comments about the death of a Miami-Dade police officer who died in the line of duty. According to the fire department the firefighter in question...
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Firefighters battle Martin County brush fire
Martin County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are at the scene of a brush fire in Indiantown Friday evening.
COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells
Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for...
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
WPBF News 25
'Not feeling well': Suspicious package delivered to Boynton Beach home; Bomb Squad investigating
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a suspicious package delivered to a home on Canyon Bay Lane in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Homeowners said they received a package Monday morning and weren't feeling well shortly after. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police shut down Blue Heron Bridge Thursday to investigate fatal golf cart accident
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — "Troy was a good guy," Chris Rodberg said, remembering his good pal Troy Lowry. Police say Lowry was killed while driving his golf cart over the Blue Heron Bridge Tuesday. Investigators said he somehow collided with a vehicle and died at the scene. "It was...
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Police identify man found dead along Atlantic Avenue near I-95
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in Delray Beach. Jad Camille was found around 4:30 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue, near I-95. Previous coverage: Body found along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue were closed while authorities investigated.
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families.
cw34.com
Wellington mall reopens after power outage
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
bocaratontribune.com
Boynton Beach to Flush Water Lines with Chlorine
The City of Boynton Beach will temporarily modify the disinfection process utilized to treat its drinking water from Wednesday, August 17 through Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Customers may notice a slight chlorine taste, or odor, in their tap water. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. Those sensitive...
