Four minors detained after gunfire in SF
Four masked minors were detained after allegedly firing guns towards cars and a home, according to a tweet from an San Francisco Police Department officer.
Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
Santa Rosa man who refused to call 911 gets lengthy prison sentence in overdose deaths
SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses at his residence.According to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, 50-year-old Toby Rosa was found guilty in April 2021 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Wiliam Coffey and Jayson Taylor, men who had known Rosa since high school.On March 9, 2018, Rosa became aware that Coffey had overdosed in his Midway Drive home yet refused to call 911. Prosecutors also said that Rosa "directed others not to call for...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 16 years after 2 friends overdose on meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found...
ksro.com
DUI Checkpoint in Santa Rosa Saturday
Santa Rosa Police will have a checkpoint over the weekend. On Saturday evening from 6 PM to 2 AM at an undisclosed location, SRPD will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. As well as alcohol, police will be looking for impairment caused by legal and illegal drugs and cannabis.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Find Drug Trafficking Items During Burglar Search of a Home
An investigation into a home alarm in Santa Rosa leads to the resident being arrested for drug trafficking. On Tuesday morning, police received a call from an alarm company about a residential burglary alarm located in the 1900-block of Fountainview Circle. They arrived to find the garage door wide open and the garage door to the residence unlocked. During a search for a potential burglar, officers found a large quantity of suspected narcotics inside the residence in plain view. After the area was clear, police got a search warrant for the residence and found over 5 pounds of suspected cocaine, $320,000 in cash, 2 handguns, an AR style rifle, and ammunition. Officers arrested the resident of the home, 39-year-old Ray Williams, for drug trafficking as well as 3 firearm charges.
ksro.com
Homeless Resident Denied Restraining Order Against Petaluma Police
A former resident of the Steamer Landing Park homeless encampment won’t be getting a restraining order against the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday, a district court judge denied the woman’s motion for a temporary restraining order. She put in for the restraining order when she was forced to leave a shelter and go back to living on the streets. She cited police harassment as the reason. But, the judge who made the ruling Thursday says she failed to describe examples of harassment she’s suffered at the hands of the Petaluma Police Department.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County prosecutors drop all charges against man disfigured in arrest by UPD￼
UKIAH, 8/19/22 — Mendocino County prosecutors dropped all charges against a man who was permanently disfigured by officers of the Ukiah Police Department (UPD) during a violent arrest last spring. Arturo Valdes was suspected of misdemeanor DUI, but he suffered visible facial fractures during his arrest in the front yard of his Ukiah home.
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department:. “On 08/10/22 at 4:52 pm, SRPD Dispatch received a call that the Chase Bank, located at 760 Stony Point Road had just been robbed. The employees advised that a female with blond hair, wearing a black mesh coat, pink top and pink shorts passed a note demanding money. Cash was given to the suspect. Prior to leaving the bank, the suspect took two Chase Bank water bottles.
San Francisco Potrero Hill homicide suspect arrested in Yolo County
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting last month in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said Thursday. Investigators identified Randy Oliver as the suspect in the killing of 21-year-old Jameel Price, who was found with a gunshot wound at about 7:40 p.m. on July 9 in the area of Dakota and 23rd streets and later died at a hospital. Oliver was arrested around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in Yolo County and was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, according to police. San Francisco police have not released any details about what led to the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree
OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
vallejosun.com
DA delays release of video of Solano sheriff’s killing of Jason Thompson
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County District Attorney’s Office has delayed the release of video of the fatal shooting of Jason Thompson by Solano sheriff’s deputies in June, taking advantage of a narrow exception in California law that allows investigators to withhold videos of police shootings. Sheriff’s deputies...
SFist
SFPD Catches Catalytic Converter Thief In the Act, Lets Him Go, Then Gives Him Directions Home
In today’s SF installment of “Police Did Nothing,” police catch an alleged catalytic converter thief red-handed in the Richmond, learn he is on probation for property theft, then kindly dismiss him while giving him directions so he could get home. It’s been a local gripe for years...
Daily Beast
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.
Fairfield man identified as person of interest in double shooting in Emeryville
EMERYVILLE - Emeryville police are asking for the public's assistance to find a Fairfield man with possible ties to the shooting of two men early Friday morning. On August 19, around 12 a.m., Emeryville police were told that two men were shot at Courtyard Apartments at 1465 65th Sreet. The victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has serious injuries and the severity of the other victim's injuries is unknown, according to the Emeryville Police Department.Police have identified Jalin Buck, 23, of Fairfield, as a person of interest in the shooting and would like to speak to him. Anyone with information regarding this shooting and/or Buck's whereabouts is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
L.A. Weekly
Katherine Cahill Arrested after Two-Vehicle Crash on Deer Park Road [Napa, CA]
Suspected DUI Collision on Silverado Trail Left Two Casualties, Suspect Arrested. According to initial reports, Cahills was headed eastbound in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee on Deer Park Road around 5:15 p.m. At the same time, a 30-year-old Atwater man driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Silverado Trail.
ksro.com
California DOJ Passes on Reviewing Geyserville Shooting
The California Department of Justice won’t say if it reviewed body camera footage of a deadly deputy-involved shooting near Geyserville. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed David Pelaez-Chavez, an immigrant farmworker who was allegedly armed with a hammer, a gardening tool and a rock on July 29th. Officials with the Department of Justice chose not to investigate the shooting, but won’t say if they reached that decision after reviewing body-worn camera footage from the involved deputies first. A state law that went into effect last year says the California Attorney General and Department of Justice must investigate law enforcement officers who use deadly force against unarmed civilians. The DOJ says Pelaez-Chavez did not appear to be unarmed.
Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
