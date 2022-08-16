ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

BISD: Shots fired at Porter HS, arrests made

By Jesse Mendez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTQsJ_0hJGFL5r00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity.

According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present.

Authorities said the officer in fear for the safety of the staff and students, discharged his weapon at the vehicle, while it approached him

The vehicle fled the scene. Arrests have been made. All students and staff at Porter ECHS are safe and secure.

In addition, there is no lockdown and activity at Perkins Middle School.

Today is the first day of school for BISD.

Police will be having a news conference at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on ValleyCentral.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Parking lot incident leads to shooting at BISD school

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance at Porter High School. According to BISD, school officers responded to the school to help as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present. Authorities said […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.   Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez.  Hernandez […]
PECOS, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: MS13 gang member threatens to decapitate officer

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested an alleged MS13 gang member after she threatened a peace officer. Gabriella Aldana, 41, was accused of attempting to enter a woman’s home while yelling out the homeowner’s name and kicking the front door. After speaking to the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy