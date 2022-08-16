MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say two crafty thieves from Miami are behind bars for stealing multiple items from retail craft stores in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Leroy Minnis, 33, and Inocencio Tirado, 45, stole merchandise by the cart-full. They loaded their carts with Dream Machine paper cutters, big box sewing machines, colorful ink markers, golf balls, shoes and even vodka. One of the men went as far as climbing an employee ladder to steal sewing machines from the extra inventory shelf.

