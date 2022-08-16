Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Head-on crash injures three in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a head-on collision on I-95 in Martin County. Martin County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred near mile marker 90, and that the three people involved have been transported to trauma facilities. The crash caused the two right lanes...
One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
Miami Fire Rescue fires firefighter for statement about the death of MDPD officer
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter was terminated from the City of Miami Fire Rescue Department on Thursday after officials say he made inappropriate comments about the death of a Miami-Dade police officer who died in the line of duty. According to the fire department the firefighter in question...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for...
Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
Police: 'Emotionally disturbed' man tackled after bringing grenade inside bar
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Wilton Manors was tackled to the ground after police say he brought a grenade into a bar on Tuesday night. The Wilton Manors Police Department says the incident took place at the Corner Pub off N Andrews Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Delray doctor arrested for using dumbbells to smash partner's car mirrors
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Orthopedic Surgeon from Delray Beach was arrested on Tuesday after police say he beat his significant other and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to her belongings. The Delray Beach Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday after a woman said...
Wellington mall reopens after power outage
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
Hot and humid Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another muggy start to the day, with a hot and humid finish. Temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s to start the morning. Our skies are mostly sunny and will stay that way through the day. There are a few showers coming onshore this morning, but most areas are dry.
Fraud suspect booked, driver in Wellington school bus crash tentatively identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has tentatively identified the driver of a car that slammed into the back of a school bus in Wellington. And the one person arrested after the crash, a suspect in a fraud case, is now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reap what you 'sew': Men accused of stealing sewing machines and more
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say two crafty thieves from Miami are behind bars for stealing multiple items from retail craft stores in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Leroy Minnis, 33, and Inocencio Tirado, 45, stole merchandise by the cart-full. They loaded their carts with Dream Machine paper cutters, big box sewing machines, colorful ink markers, golf balls, shoes and even vodka. One of the men went as far as climbing an employee ladder to steal sewing machines from the extra inventory shelf.
Phone lines down after lightning strike in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Many telephone lines in Stuart are down after a lightning strike on Thursday evening. The lightning strike occurred outside of City Hall around 5:30, per the city. 9-1-1 services are still operational, and non-emergency calls to the Stuart Police Department may be made to 722-287-1122.
Unemployment drops to 2.9 percent in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Unemployment in Palm Beach County fell to 2.9 percent, below the national rate of 3.8 percent. According to CareerSource of Palm Beach County, the unemployment rate has remained below the national average for two years. For more than a year, job openings in...
Palm Beach School Board: District 3 candidates
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — District 3 for the Palm Beach School Board is the area around West Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. Since 2010, Karen Brill has represented the district. Brill, who is Vice Chair of the School Board, is running for re-election and faces three challengers: Connor...
Hot and humid weekend ahead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another hot and humid day ahead, with rain chances increasing mid-week. We're starting Saturday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Skies are mostly clear. We will see plenty of sunshine through the day, with only a few showers and storms...
Benjamin pulls through and Cardinal Newman dominates in Kickoff Classics
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While most of the Kickoff Classic’s were canceled because of the weather on Thursday night, Friday night proved to be a much more entertaining evening for high school football enthusiasts. Benjamin traveled to Palm Beach Gardens, and played in a thriller, packed...
