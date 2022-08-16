ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Head-on crash injures three in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a head-on collision on I-95 in Martin County. Martin County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred near mile marker 90, and that the three people involved have been transported to trauma facilities. The crash caused the two right lanes...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#The Bomb Squad
cbs12.com

Wellington mall reopens after power outage

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Hot and humid Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another muggy start to the day, with a hot and humid finish. Temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s to start the morning. Our skies are mostly sunny and will stay that way through the day. There are a few showers coming onshore this morning, but most areas are dry.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Reap what you 'sew': Men accused of stealing sewing machines and more

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say two crafty thieves from Miami are behind bars for stealing multiple items from retail craft stores in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Leroy Minnis, 33, and Inocencio Tirado, 45, stole merchandise by the cart-full. They loaded their carts with Dream Machine paper cutters, big box sewing machines, colorful ink markers, golf balls, shoes and even vodka. One of the men went as far as climbing an employee ladder to steal sewing machines from the extra inventory shelf.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Phone lines down after lightning strike in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Many telephone lines in Stuart are down after a lightning strike on Thursday evening. The lightning strike occurred outside of City Hall around 5:30, per the city. 9-1-1 services are still operational, and non-emergency calls to the Stuart Police Department may be made to 722-287-1122.
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Unemployment drops to 2.9 percent in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Unemployment in Palm Beach County fell to 2.9 percent, below the national rate of 3.8 percent. According to CareerSource of Palm Beach County, the unemployment rate has remained below the national average for two years. For more than a year, job openings in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach School Board: District 3 candidates

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — District 3 for the Palm Beach School Board is the area around West Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. Since 2010, Karen Brill has represented the district. Brill, who is Vice Chair of the School Board, is running for re-election and faces three challengers: Connor...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Hot and humid weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another hot and humid day ahead, with rain chances increasing mid-week. We're starting Saturday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Skies are mostly clear. We will see plenty of sunshine through the day, with only a few showers and storms...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy