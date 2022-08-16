Ronnie Russell Inducted Into National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) After having lived a life many only dream of, Ronnie Russell had one of his greatest dreams come true recently. He is now officially a member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). The prestigious ceremony took place on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Dallas.

WAXAHACHIE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO