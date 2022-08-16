Read full article on original website
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
MedStar Employing Medics on Bicycles to Respond to Entertainment DistrictLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Broadway Dallas Plans STEAM Education Program for “Ain’t Too Proud.”
Broadway Dallas, Dallas Independent School District, and generous underwriters recently announced a district-wide STEAM education program. The program will be themed around the Broadway musical AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. During the multiple week program, 3,400 theatre students and teachers from 25...
Cedar Hill Market Offers Fun Fall Classes: Cooking, Candle Making
Cedar Hill Market offers several fun and educational classes in September. Learn to cook exotic seafood dishes with Chef Sharon with prices discounted from $85 to $55 on Sept. 11. Better hurry, this offer won’t last long. If you ever wanted to learn to make Spanish Paella, a delicious...
100 Years of Broadway at Duncanville Community Theatre
“100 Years of Broadway,” a musical review featuring all your favorite show tunes, is onstage now at Duncanville Community Theatre. The show is directed by Elisa Guse, with a musical medley arranged by Mac Huff. Celebrate the history and magic of a century of Broadway in this marvelous medley of musical theater classics. The delightful hit tunes from blockbuster musicals promise to leave audiences humming long after curtain call.
Genesis Inspiration Foundation Donates $100,000 to Local Arts Programs
Genesis Inspiration Foundation donated $50,000 to Art & Beyond, a nonprofit arts organization based in Cedar Hill on Aug. 4. Art & Beyond serves at-risk youth from economically disadvantaged area, implementing arts educational programming that helps foster creativity and expression. Robin Ingle is Executive Director of Art & Beyond. Art...
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Has A Sweet Vision For Special Needs Employees
When it comes to business, Tom Landis has a special vision. His company, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, is much more than a place to get a tasty treat. It’s pretty sweet what he’s done to create opportunities for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to find meaningful employment and a positive place in the world.
Brazos River Authority Declares System Stage 1 Drought Watch
Waco, TX – August 17, 2022 — The Brazos River Authority has informed all customers accessing water from the BRA system of reservoirs that a System Stage 1 Drought Watch has been declared for the entirety of the reservoir system including lakes Possum Kingdom, Granbury, Whitney, Aquilla, Limestone, Belton, Stillhouse Hollow, Granger, Georgetown, Somerville and Proctor. This notice also applies to lakeside residential and commercial use water permit holders.
Dream Comes True for Waxahachie Resident with SAR Induction
Ronnie Russell Inducted Into National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) After having lived a life many only dream of, Ronnie Russell had one of his greatest dreams come true recently. He is now officially a member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). The prestigious ceremony took place on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Dallas.
TxDOT Public Hearing On Widening FM 1387 In Ellis County
PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS TO FARM TO MARKET (FM) ROAD 1387. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664 in Ellis County, Texas. All comments must be received on or before Thursday, September 15, 2022. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway...
DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police
After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
Rising Country Music Star Amanda Kate Ferris Performs at Midlothian Community Park
Summer Beats Concert Series: Amanda Kate Ferris August 19 @ 7:30. Rising country music star Amanda Kate Ferris closes out this summer’s free Summer Beats concert series at Midlothian Community Park August 19. The Friday night concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the popular series presented by Texas Health Hospital in Mansfield.
94.9 KLTY Grants $2,000 to Midlothian High School
Midlothian- Before the class of 2023 walked into their last-first day of high school, the Midlothian High School Seniors met at their baseball field for, “Senior Sunrise.” Being the first of many Senior events this year, the graduating class of 2023 shared laughs, hopes for the new school year, and a beautiful class photo in the center field.
H-E-B NAMES QUEST FOR TEXAS BEST FINALISTS, Dallas Smokey John’s A Finalist
SAN ANTONIO– (August 10, 2022)– More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products toH-E-B’s2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24that Dallas’ Fair Park.
Bodywerks Dallas Hosts First Responders For Extrication Training
DALLAS (August 10, 2022) – Park Place BodyWerks Dallas recently hosted 40 firefighters from Flower Mound, Double Oak, DFW Airport, Celina, Wichita Falls and the North Texas Regional Airport to teach the latest emergency extrication procedures for newer electric and hybrid vehicles. “This was the first time we have...
At Long Last, H-E-B Is Coming To Mansfield
Mansfield Residents Say “I’ll believe it when I see it”. I read the following announcement, and reminded myself this is August, not April “H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open an H-E-B store in Mansfield, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.”. Sure, I am being...
“Mamma Mia! Opens Aug. 24 at Majestic Theatre
Mamma Mia!, presented by Lyric Stage, opens Aug. 24 at the historic Majestic Theatre in Dallas, and runs through Aug. 28. The hit musical production is directed by Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton, and features an entirely local cast. Tickets are $28 for preview performances, and $38 for regular performances.
Live Nation Brings More Shows to Music Hall at Fair Park
Live Nation has entered into a multi-year partnership with Broadway Dallas to bring diverse programming to the 3,400 seat Music Hall at Fair Park. Since opening in 1925, the Music Hall has hosted thousands of events ranging from Broadway to concerts to comedy and speakers. Notable events include HAMILTON, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dr. Martin Luther King, Liza Minnelli, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Liberace, and hundreds more.
NEW RAMP CLOSURES AT I-20/I-35E INTERCHANGE START AUGUST 16 IN DALLAS
DALLAS – As part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project at the Interstate 20 (I-20) interchange at Interstate 35E (I-35E), the following ramp closures are scheduled, weather permitting:. The southbound I-35E direct connector ramp to westbound I-20 will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 to 5 a.m....
“It Starts With Me!” Book Signing at Galleria Dallas Aug. 20
“It Starts With Me!,” an impactful children’s book written by Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson, will be in the spotlight at the Galleria Dallas Aug. 20. Dr. King is CEO of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). As the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, she has continued the legacy of her parents through the institutionalization and promotion of her father’s philosophy of nonviolence.
Enjoy an Elvis Tribute Show, Patriotic Concert, Summer Movies and More at the Historic Palace Theatre
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (Aug. 1, 2022) – Grapevine’s beautifully restored 1940s-era Palace Theatre, located at 300 S. Main St., continues its Summer Movie Series this month in addition to a colorful lineup of classic films, an Elvis tribute concert, cornet band and more. Audiences can enjoy the following:
Red Oak ISD Implements Clear Bag Policy For District Games & Events
(RED OAK, TX) — To further enhance the safety of our students, staff, and guests, Red Oak ISD is implementing a Clear Bag Policy for all extra-curricular events including games, performances, concerts, and after-school events. “Starting this fall, at all campus and district events, Red Oak ISD will enforce...
