ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Focus Daily News

100 Years of Broadway at Duncanville Community Theatre

“100 Years of Broadway,” a musical review featuring all your favorite show tunes, is onstage now at Duncanville Community Theatre. The show is directed by Elisa Guse, with a musical medley arranged by Mac Huff. Celebrate the history and magic of a century of Broadway in this marvelous medley of musical theater classics. The delightful hit tunes from blockbuster musicals promise to leave audiences humming long after curtain call.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Clarksville, TX
Focus Daily News

Brazos River Authority Declares System Stage 1 Drought Watch

Waco, TX – August 17, 2022 — The Brazos River Authority has informed all customers accessing water from the BRA system of reservoirs that a System Stage 1 Drought Watch has been declared for the entirety of the reservoir system including lakes Possum Kingdom, Granbury, Whitney, Aquilla, Limestone, Belton, Stillhouse Hollow, Granger, Georgetown, Somerville and Proctor. This notice also applies to lakeside residential and commercial use water permit holders.
WHITNEY, TX
Focus Daily News

Dream Comes True for Waxahachie Resident with SAR Induction

Ronnie Russell Inducted Into National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) After having lived a life many only dream of, Ronnie Russell had one of his greatest dreams come true recently. He is now officially a member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). The prestigious ceremony took place on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Dallas.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinatra
Person
Taylor Swift
Focus Daily News

DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police

After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

94.9 KLTY Grants $2,000 to Midlothian High School

Midlothian- Before the class of 2023 walked into their last-first day of high school, the Midlothian High School Seniors met at their baseball field for, “Senior Sunrise.” Being the first of many Senior events this year, the graduating class of 2023 shared laughs, hopes for the new school year, and a beautiful class photo in the center field.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

H-E-B NAMES QUEST FOR TEXAS BEST FINALISTS, Dallas Smokey John’s A Finalist

SAN ANTONIO– (August 10, 2022)– More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products toH-E-B’s2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24that Dallas’ Fair Park.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Music Video#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jamboree#Music Concert#Jazz#Rear View Mirror#Bbq
Focus Daily News

At Long Last, H-E-B Is Coming To Mansfield

Mansfield Residents Say “I’ll believe it when I see it”. I read the following announcement, and reminded myself this is August, not April “H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open an H-E-B store in Mansfield, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.”. Sure, I am being...
MANSFIELD, TX
Focus Daily News

“Mamma Mia! Opens Aug. 24 at Majestic Theatre

Mamma Mia!, presented by Lyric Stage, opens Aug. 24 at the historic Majestic Theatre in Dallas, and runs through Aug. 28. The hit musical production is directed by Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton, and features an entirely local cast. Tickets are $28 for preview performances, and $38 for regular performances.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Live Nation Brings More Shows to Music Hall at Fair Park

Live Nation has entered into a multi-year partnership with Broadway Dallas to bring diverse programming to the 3,400 seat Music Hall at Fair Park. Since opening in 1925, the Music Hall has hosted thousands of events ranging from Broadway to concerts to comedy and speakers. Notable events include HAMILTON, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dr. Martin Luther King, Liza Minnelli, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Liberace, and hundreds more.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Focus Daily News

“It Starts With Me!” Book Signing at Galleria Dallas Aug. 20

“It Starts With Me!,” an impactful children’s book written by Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson, will be in the spotlight at the Galleria Dallas Aug. 20. Dr. King is CEO of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). As the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, she has continued the legacy of her parents through the institutionalization and promotion of her father’s philosophy of nonviolence.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy