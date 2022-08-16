Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dentist introduces himself to community
COLUMBUS––Columbus welcomes a new dentist, Dr. Shane Van Oostendorp, DMD, as he introduces himself to the community. Earlier this year, Dr. David Wagner, DMD, of Saluda passed away suddenly at the age of 66. The staff at his dental practice in Columbus mourned the loss of Dr. Wagner and now welcome a new face at the office.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tales of Early Tryon: The Governor, the Indians, the Hunters, and the Plantations
The Tryon History Museum is pleased to present the next Tales of Tryon on August 25 at 5 p.m. at the Holy Cross Parish Hall. Dr. Milton Ready who is well-known in Polk County will be our speaker. Attendees can look forward to learning more about just who Governor William...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Making the Grade: Fundraiser to fight cancer to be held this September
12th Annual Climb to Conquer Cancer Ride to raise money for Gibbs Cancer Center. TRYON––Area cyclists and residents who want to help fight cancer through a local fundraiser will have an opportunity to do so next month at the 12th Annual Climb to Conquer Cancer Ride. John Cash,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce to hold quarterly meeting
Discussions to include Rails-to-Trails project, projected economic impact. LANDRUM– On Thursday, September 1, Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their quarterly meeting at the Landrum Depot. The meeting will include discussion on the expected economic impact that the Rails-to-Trails project may have on area businesses. Set to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Citizens work with local land trust to bring ‘green cemetery’ to Polk County
SALUDA – Sarah Lasswell, a casket maker out of Asheville, recently has been working with the Saluda Community Land Trust (SCLT) and other local citizens to bring a Green Cemetery to Polk County, a cemetery that offers a burial option with minimal environmental impact. Despite “green” burial being an...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”
Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
Bessemer City native James Ijames discusses his Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Fat Ham."
In May, the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama was awarded to Bessemer City, North Carolina native James Ijames, for his play, Fat Ham. It's about a young man struggling with his sexuality and dealing with the marriage between his mother and his uncle that happened days after his father was murdered. If that last part sounds familiar, it's because the play is a loose adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Fat Ham is set in a rural town in North Carolina during a barbecue to celebrate the scandalous marriage. With themes of black masculinity and homophobia weaved into a dark comedy that takes Shakespeare's Hamlet into the Black South. The 41-year-old Ijames says his fascination with Hamlet goes back to his days at Morehouse College in Atlanta when he first read the play and landed a role in a local production.
bessemercity.com
Bessemer City Swimming Pool Closed
Bessemer City Swimming Pool is now closed for the 2022 Season.
lincolntimesnews.com
The homeless and the trash: What to do?
LINCOLNTON – Over the past week and a half, literally tons of trash has been hauled out of an area under the bridge adjacent to the Food Lion on N.C. 27 in Lincolnton. It represents an accumulation of debris left from homeless encampments. Dealing with issues associated with the homeless has been an ongoing dilemma for the community. The trash that accumulates where they chose to inhabit is one of the many complications associated with the population.
Round of ammo found on Rutherford Co. school bus
A round of ammunition was found on a school bus in Rutherford County.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
School Safety: Polk County Schools prepare for the school year
POLK COUNTY––With the Polk County school year beginning on Monday, August 29, faculty, staff, and authorities are taking precautions to make sure students and families are safe. Superintendent of Polk County Schools, Aaron Greene, recently shared with the Bulletin his insight regarding the steps taken to ensure student...
WCNC
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
fox46.com
Delays expected after crash closes I-85 South in Gaston County: NCDOT
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Heavy delays are expected after a crash closed Interstate-85 southbound in Gaston County Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT. The southbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 reopened just before 1 p.m., however, congestion remains. The wreck happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Aug....
Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on...
Two Southbound lanes of I-77 reopened in SC after crash involving tanker truck, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An overnight crash involving multiple cars and a tanker truck closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in York County on Friday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Two lanes were opened around 11:40 a.m., according to police. The lanes will be...
fox46.com
Man who robbed several banks across Gaston, Union counties gets over 5 years
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison. According to information to which David William Plyler, 62, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty, between December 2019 and February 2020, Plyler robbed four banks in Gaston and Union Counties.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road. Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down […]
WBTV
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 18th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
44 lbs of meth, 2 lbs of cocaine seized during North Carolina traffic stop
Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been worth over $1 million.
