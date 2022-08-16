ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Dentist introduces himself to community

COLUMBUS––Columbus welcomes a new dentist, Dr. Shane Van Oostendorp, DMD, as he introduces himself to the community. Earlier this year, Dr. David Wagner, DMD, of Saluda passed away suddenly at the age of 66. The staff at his dental practice in Columbus mourned the loss of Dr. Wagner and now welcome a new face at the office.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Making the Grade: Fundraiser to fight cancer to be held this September

12th Annual Climb to Conquer Cancer Ride to raise money for Gibbs Cancer Center. TRYON––Area cyclists and residents who want to help fight cancer through a local fundraiser will have an opportunity to do so next month at the 12th Annual Climb to Conquer Cancer Ride. John Cash,...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce to hold quarterly meeting

Discussions to include Rails-to-Trails project, projected economic impact. LANDRUM– On Thursday, September 1, Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their quarterly meeting at the Landrum Depot. The meeting will include discussion on the expected economic impact that the Rails-to-Trails project may have on area businesses. Set to...
LANDRUM, SC
City
Tryon, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”

Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
POLK COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Bessemer City native James Ijames discusses his Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Fat Ham."

In May, the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama was awarded to Bessemer City, North Carolina native James Ijames, for his play, Fat Ham. It's about a young man struggling with his sexuality and dealing with the marriage between his mother and his uncle that happened days after his father was murdered. If that last part sounds familiar, it's because the play is a loose adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Fat Ham is set in a rural town in North Carolina during a barbecue to celebrate the scandalous marriage. With themes of black masculinity and homophobia weaved into a dark comedy that takes Shakespeare's Hamlet into the Black South. The 41-year-old Ijames says his fascination with Hamlet goes back to his days at Morehouse College in Atlanta when he first read the play and landed a role in a local production.
BESSEMER CITY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

The homeless and the trash: What to do?

LINCOLNTON – Over the past week and a half, literally tons of trash has been hauled out of an area under the bridge adjacent to the Food Lion on N.C. 27 in Lincolnton. It represents an accumulation of debris left from homeless encampments. Dealing with issues associated with the homeless has been an ongoing dilemma for the community. The trash that accumulates where they chose to inhabit is one of the many complications associated with the population.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

School Safety: Polk County Schools prepare for the school year

POLK COUNTY––With the Polk County school year beginning on Monday, August 29, faculty, staff, and authorities are taking precautions to make sure students and families are safe. Superintendent of Polk County Schools, Aaron Greene, recently shared with the Bulletin his insight regarding the steps taken to ensure student...
POLK COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season

SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
SHELBY, NC
fox46.com

Delays expected after crash closes I-85 South in Gaston County: NCDOT

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Heavy delays are expected after a crash closed Interstate-85 southbound in Gaston County Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT. The southbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 reopened just before 1 p.m., however, congestion remains. The wreck happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Aug....
GASTON COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Man who robbed several banks across Gaston, Union counties gets over 5 years

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison. According to information to which David William Plyler, 62, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty, between December 2019 and February 2020, Plyler robbed four banks in Gaston and Union Counties.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road. Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.

