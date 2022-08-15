ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
marijuanamoment.net

Some Arkansas Marijuana Activists Oppose Legalization Measure On November Ballot

“It has set up a system where you are going to have very few individuals controlling the marijuana market in Arkansas, and that is just not good for consumers.”. The staunchest opposition to this year’s recreational marijuana ballot initiative comes from an unexpected group—Arkansas’ most prominent advocates for cannabis legalization.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers question claims of teacher shortages

(The Center Square) - Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council grilled officials from the Department of Education on Thursday after they asked for a rule change on teacher licenses. An emergency rule would have allowed school districts to hire teachers with provisional licenses enrolled in an alternate educator preparation program....
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Parole Board issues August recommendations

The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. ASHLEY. James Bergeron, theft of property. South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. CLEVELAND and...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Cannabis#Marijuana#Ballots#Thc#The Supreme Court
Kait 8

Speech pathologist retention growing concern for Arkansas Schools

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Public school districts in the state of Arkansas have observed a growing issue in the retention of speech-language pathologists year-to-year. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Arkansas has the second highest number of speech pathologists per capita. Yet, most schools are contracting positions without companies outside of the district.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cleburne County Sun-Times

PROFIT FROM IT: Arkansas Special Session Results in Major Tax Changes

The Arkansas Legislature on Aug. 11, wrapped up a special session called by Governor Asa Hutchinson in which it passed several significant and important changes to the Arkansas tax code. These changes affect individual taxpayers, as well as businesses. In a statement released by the Governor, Hutchinson said, “This has...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
KHBS

Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Active COVID cases in Arkansas fall to lowest level in six weeks

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday fell to its lowest level in six weeks, according to the state Department of Health. Recoveries continue outpacing new infections, with the number of people feeling the effects of the virus and possibly being contagious dropping by 860 since Sunday to 11,044. No additional deaths were reported on Sunday or Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy