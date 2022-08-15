Read full article on original website
Related
marijuanamoment.net
Some Arkansas Marijuana Activists Oppose Legalization Measure On November Ballot
“It has set up a system where you are going to have very few individuals controlling the marijuana market in Arkansas, and that is just not good for consumers.”. The staunchest opposition to this year’s recreational marijuana ballot initiative comes from an unexpected group—Arkansas’ most prominent advocates for cannabis legalization.
Arkansas lawmakers question claims of teacher shortages
(The Center Square) - Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council grilled officials from the Department of Education on Thursday after they asked for a rule change on teacher licenses. An emergency rule would have allowed school districts to hire teachers with provisional licenses enrolled in an alternate educator preparation program....
KSLA
Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, campaigns in Miller County
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes.”. That’s what Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, brought to Miller County on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Jones is traveling the state, walking at least a mile in each of its 75 counties. KSLA News 12 caught...
magnoliareporter.com
Parole Board issues August recommendations
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. ASHLEY. James Bergeron, theft of property. South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. CLEVELAND and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas to pay atheist group $16,000 in Jason Rapert social media lawsuit
A settlement was reached Tuesday after an atheist group accused Arkansas state Senator Jason Rapert of wrongfully blocking users on his social media accounts.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
USDA awards $10M+ to two Arkansas conservation projects
Government awards for waterway conservation will provide for projects throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Speech pathologist retention growing concern for Arkansas Schools
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Public school districts in the state of Arkansas have observed a growing issue in the retention of speech-language pathologists year-to-year. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Arkansas has the second highest number of speech pathologists per capita. Yet, most schools are contracting positions without companies outside of the district.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
PROFIT FROM IT: Arkansas Special Session Results in Major Tax Changes
The Arkansas Legislature on Aug. 11, wrapped up a special session called by Governor Asa Hutchinson in which it passed several significant and important changes to the Arkansas tax code. These changes affect individual taxpayers, as well as businesses. In a statement released by the Governor, Hutchinson said, “This has...
Report: Arkansas in the middle of the pack for hiring
With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, on August 17 WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring."
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rural Eateries Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Arkansas
One of our favorite things about recreating in rural Arkansas is enjoying some local foods. While there are fantastic local restaurants in the Arkansas’s larger cities, the countryside has its fair share of “good eats.”. The Arkansas Outside crew has been known to set up a grill, get...
KHBS
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
Kait 8
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
Former FBI agent pleads guilty to destroying records in connection with former state senator’s trial
On August 17, a former FBI agent signed a plea agreement, admitting that he destroyed records on a computer hard drive.
ualrpublicradio.org
Active COVID cases in Arkansas fall to lowest level in six weeks
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday fell to its lowest level in six weeks, according to the state Department of Health. Recoveries continue outpacing new infections, with the number of people feeling the effects of the virus and possibly being contagious dropping by 860 since Sunday to 11,044. No additional deaths were reported on Sunday or Monday.
Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents
FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The...
Report: Average Arkansas family spends $238 due to airport delays
A surge in flight delays this summer has created chaos in airports across America, with the delay domino effect leaving travelers spending more time—and money—inside airports while they await their unpredictable departure times.
Comments / 0