Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Berkshire Hathaway has built up a billion-dollar stake in Ally Financial so far in 2022. Ally is a digital bank with some interesting characteristics and a cheap valuation.
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees
Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Hail Mary Plays to Bring Your Stock Portfolio Back From the Brink
Upstart Holdings shares are down more than 90% from their peak for all the wrong reasons. General Electric as we know it will soon cease to exist -- in a good way. Advanced Micro Devices faces stiff competition but firmly controls its market niches.
Want $7,800 in Passive Income? These 2 Monster Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends
The two stocks are Dividend Kings, meaning they've raised their payouts at least once annually for a minimum of 50 years running. One of the pair is facing some headwinds, but cooling investor sentiment makes its dividend yield especially attractive.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)
Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker's net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company's payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers.
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic's resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock.
3 Tips for Surviving a Recession, According to Warren Buffett
We're not officially in a recession yet, but it could be on the horizon. While economic downturns are daunting, the right strategy can protect your money.
Should You Buy the Dip in Target Stock?
Target's stock is not relatively cheap when measured by the price-to-sales ratio.
2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
Tesla's capacity expansion and the growth of the EV market should pave the way for robust long-term growth. Micron Technology is facing near-term headwinds, but the memory market's strong prospects should help it make a comeback.
2 Reasons Why Skyworks Solutions Is Due to Outperform
This radio frequency device manufacturer is positioned to succeed once supply chain difficulties wane over the next year.
Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
CrowdStrike is disrupting legacy cybersecurity companies with its cloud-native services. AMD continues to fire on all cylinders under its visionary CEO.
Why Roblox's Sales May Have Further to Fall
Bookings have fallen for two consecutive quarters at Roblox. Still, the stock has arguably priced in most of the risks from falling sales growth.
3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale
Investors should like the long-term strategy one retailer is taking, even as it absorbs short-term pain. When the stocks of companies with quality businesses drop, the risk can be worth the reward. Two of these companies also pay reliable dividends that should continue to grow.
Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Market downturns are an excellent time to pick up good, beaten-down growth stocks. Focusing on companies that still have the potential to grow for years to come is more important.
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
Enbridge has a large pipeline of lower-carbon growth opportunities. Kinder Morgan is investing heavily to turn trash into cash flow. Chevron is ramping up its lower-carbon energy investments.
2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Alphabet's Google boasts over 80% search engine market share worldwide.
