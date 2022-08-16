Read full article on original website
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
MaxPreps
New Jersey high school football rankings: Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep headline preseason MaxPreps Top 25
The Crusaders notched a 28-7 victory over Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) in the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship game and finished the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in the nation. Although the Crusaders have to replace key players on offense, a loaded defense is led by Texas commit Sydir Mitchell and four-star junior D.J. Samuels as the squad starts the season ranked No. 21 nationally.
A grand hotel once overlooked Montclair (History and Heritage)
The Hotel Montclair opened its doors on May 1, 1907, high above Montclair on Crestmont Road, offering panoramic views with 400 feet of frontage on the cliff overlooking the town. The gracious hotel, built in the California mission style, offered “every comfort and convenience to be had,” according to a...
Obituary: Dorothy Sommer
Dorothy Sommer of West Orange, an art therapist and counselor and a former longtime resident of Montclair who was intensely involved in the community, died on Saturday night, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home. She was 92. Mrs. Sommer was born in 1930 in the Bronx, the only child of...
UPDATE: Passaic County High School Classmates Killed In Crash Involving Third Student
Two former Passaic County high school classmates were killed in a horrific crash involving a fellow student, authorities said. Shahriyar Ahmed and Shakeel Ali, both 19 of Paterson, were killed in the collision in front of Gaita Memorial Funeral Home on Newark Pompton (Route 23) in Little Falls shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday.
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
Montclair-Boonton Line resumes service
The NJ Transit Montclair-Boonton Line (MOBO) service has resumed after a short suspension. Yesterday, at 11:39 a.m, the NJ Transit MOBO Twitter account (@NJTransit_MOBO) tweeted that the service had been suspended in both directions between Newark Broad Street and Montclair State University (MSU). According to the NJTransit website, the suspension was due to a downed tree in the overhead wires near Glen Ridge.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield.
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
Rats sightings rise in Montclair
A lot has changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working from home has become a new normal. Eating outdoors at restaurants or cooking family meals at home has become more common. Stores have closed and others are being built. The population has settled into changes that have been constructed to better fit a post-pandemic lifestyle. However, these world adjustments and life changes that may have been made to better suit human needs may also be contributing to an unforeseen consequence – the rise of rats.
All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion
Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
Allendale, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eastside High School football team will have a game with Northern Highlands Regional High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Eastside High SchoolNorthern Highlands Regional High School.
essexnewsdaily.com
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Downed tree suspends Montclair-Boonton Line
The NJ Transit Montclair-Boonton Line (MOBO) service has been suspended in both directions between Newark Broad Street and Montclair State University (MSU). According to the NJTransit website, the suspension is due to a downed tree in the overhead wires near Glen Ridge. The NJ Transit MOBO Twitter account (@NJTransit_MOBO) tweeted...
NJ minor league baseball team ditching Yogi Berra Stadium as home
One of the state's minor league baseball teams has announced it is leaving its long-time home field after 25 years. New Jersey Jackals would be playing its final game at Yogi Berra Stadium on Aug. 25, as confirmed in a statement on the team's Twitter account. Plans for the Frontier...
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
ALJ High School Appoints New Principal and Assistant Principal
At the August 11, 2022 Special Board of Education Meeting, the new Arthur L. Johnson High School Principal and Assistant Principal were appointed. Mrs. Tara Oliveira (Gerstner) will be the ALJ Principal. An alumnus of the ALJ Class of 2000, she pursued her post-secondary education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. While at Lehigh she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, a Master’s Degree in Technology Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.
Linden Police Department Mourns Loss of First Woman to Reach Rank of Lieutenant
LINDEN, NJ – The Linden Police Department said goodbye to one of their own this...
Rutgers will turn to an experienced duo in the frontcourt this season
Rutgers basketball will have a different look in the way it plays games and distributes minutes this season. Looking ahead, the low post ideally belongs to junior center Cliff Omoruyi while head coach Steve Pikiell will sprinkle players around him as a lot of options exist when it comes to formulating lineups.
Obituary: The Rev. Arthur K. ‘Terry’ Wing III
The Rev. Arthur K. “Terry” Wing III of Newton, who formerly served the congregations of St. Luke’s and St. James Episcopal churches in Montclair, died on Aug. 1, 2022. He was 88. Rev. Wing was born in Newark and grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Chatham and Nutley....
