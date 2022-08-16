ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

MaxPreps

New Jersey high school football rankings: Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep headline preseason MaxPreps Top 25

The Crusaders notched a 28-7 victory over Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) in the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship game and finished the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in the nation. Although the Crusaders have to replace key players on offense, a loaded defense is led by Texas commit Sydir Mitchell and four-star junior D.J. Samuels as the squad starts the season ranked No. 21 nationally.
ORADELL, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Dorothy Sommer

Dorothy Sommer of West Orange, an art therapist and counselor and a former longtime resident of Montclair who was intensely involved in the community, died on Saturday night, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home. She was 92. Mrs. Sommer was born in 1930 in the Bronx, the only child of...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair-Boonton Line resumes service

The NJ Transit Montclair-Boonton Line (MOBO) service has resumed after a short suspension. Yesterday, at 11:39 a.m, the NJ Transit MOBO Twitter account (@NJTransit_MOBO) tweeted that the service had been suspended in both directions between Newark Broad Street and Montclair State University (MSU). According to the NJTransit website, the suspension was due to a downed tree in the overhead wires near Glen Ridge.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Rats sightings rise in Montclair

A lot has changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working from home has become a new normal. Eating outdoors at restaurants or cooking family meals at home has become more common. Stores have closed and others are being built. The population has settled into changes that have been constructed to better fit a post-pandemic lifestyle. However, these world adjustments and life changes that may have been made to better suit human needs may also be contributing to an unforeseen consequence – the rise of rats.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

