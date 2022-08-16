Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat’s Points: Newcomers, Final Scrimmage, Running Back Responsibilities and WVU
There is just one week of training camp left before Pitt is officially on the clock against West Virginia on Sept. 1. With a scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium Saturday, it caps the third week of Pitt camp, but also concludes the final scrimmage of camp. So, what did head coach Pat Narduzzi talk about before Friday’s practice in spider pads?
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 19
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Brawling in the front: West Virginia, Pitt open with critical rivalry game
West Virginia and No. 17 Pittsburgh kick off the 2022 season by renewing the Backyard Brawl series on Thursday. “It’s
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Schools Are Still After Me’: Kenny Johnson Hearing from Other Programs Despite Pitt Commitment
Like thousands of other high school football players across the country, Kenny Johnson is preparing for the upcoming football season. For the 6’1″ wide receiver from Dallastown High School in York, Pennsylvania, this will be his final season of high school football before taking his talents to the collegiate level.
Homer City, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Windber Area High School football team will have a game with Homer Center High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'
Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
The New KDKA Radio Lineup
Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
wtae.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes to Pittsburgh to campaign for Doug Mastriano
PITTSBURGH — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pittsburgh Friday for a campaign event with Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor. "This extreme agenda by the democrats, we're just sick and tired of it and we say no more," said state senator Doug Mastriano. "Don't go on defense, remind the people of Pennsylvania of what Josh Shapiro, and his daddy Wolf, did."
wtae.com
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
Raising Cane’s opening first Pittsburgh-area location
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — The popular chicken chain Raising Cane’s is opening its first location in the Pittsburgh area. The fast-food restaurant is set to open in early 2023 at The Piazza in South Fayette. Burns Scalo Real Estate announced Wednesday in a release that it signed a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano, Florida's Ron DeSantis focus on crime, pandemic closures at Pittsburgh rally
Over one thousand people attended a rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday evening where Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Democrats over rising crime rates and boasted about Republicans’ record for keeping schools open during the pandemic. DeSantis, who has been floated as a...
butlerradio.com
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Shondell Mike Vale's Crystal Blue Band holds final concert Saturday in Latrobe
Mike Vale can vividly recall the details of the night his life changed dramatically in January 1966. He and his band, The Raconteurs, were playing at The Thunderbird Lounge in Greensburg. “Who, of all people, walks into the Thunderbird Lounge with his manager but Tommy James,” said Vale. “Tommy James...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh-area faith leaders decry Mastriano's ties to Gab, joint appearance with Florida Gov. DeSantis here Friday
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area group of faith and community leaders say they are speaking out against hate by criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appearing in Pittsburgh on Friday with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania. Watch the report in the video player above. Jewish...
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
PhillyBite
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County
Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
Storms approaching Saturday night, severe storms will close out weekend
PITTSBURGH — Showers and storms return this weekend with a system approaching from the west. Today will be the driest day this weekend, but make sure you check the forecast often while out and about today because a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and this evening.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Man found shot in Penn Hills, shooting believed to have begun in Pittsburgh
A man was taken to a hospital after being shot twice Wednesday afternoon in an incident that started in Pittsburgh and continued into Penn Hills, according to Allegheny County Police. Officers were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. for a shooting along the 1600 block of Brushton Avenue in Penn Hills.
