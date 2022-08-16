ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pat’s Points: Newcomers, Final Scrimmage, Running Back Responsibilities and WVU

There is just one week of training camp left before Pitt is officially on the clock against West Virginia on Sept. 1. With a scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium Saturday, it caps the third week of Pitt camp, but also concludes the final scrimmage of camp. So, what did head coach Pat Narduzzi talk about before Friday’s practice in spider pads?
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 19

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show

It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'

Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21

From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

The New KDKA Radio Lineup

Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes to Pittsburgh to campaign for Doug Mastriano

PITTSBURGH — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pittsburgh Friday for a campaign event with Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor. "This extreme agenda by the democrats, we're just sick and tired of it and we say no more," said state senator Doug Mastriano. "Don't go on defense, remind the people of Pennsylvania of what Josh Shapiro, and his daddy Wolf, did."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident

We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?

Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County

Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

