Tryon, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”

Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday's county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state's plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Dentist introduces himself to community

COLUMBUS––Columbus welcomes a new dentist, Dr. Shane Van Oostendorp, DMD, as he introduces himself to the community. Earlier this year, Dr. David Wagner, DMD, of Saluda passed away suddenly at the age of 66. The staff at his dental practice in Columbus mourned the loss of Dr. Wagner and now welcome a new face at the office.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

School Safety: Polk County Schools prepare for the school year

POLK COUNTY––With the Polk County school year beginning on Monday, August 29, faculty, staff, and authorities are taking precautions to make sure students and families are safe. Superintendent of Polk County Schools, Aaron Greene, recently shared with the Bulletin his insight regarding the steps taken to ensure student...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County District Court results

In Polk County District Court on July 27, 2022 with Judge Gene Johnson presiding, 123 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Jarett Mitchel Bolton was convicted of operating vehicle with improper equipment. Bolton was fined $25 and court costs. Jeanie Kahl Brown was...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Making the Grade: Fundraiser to fight cancer to be held this September

12th Annual Climb to Conquer Cancer Ride to raise money for Gibbs Cancer Center. TRYON––Area cyclists and residents who want to help fight cancer through a local fundraiser will have an opportunity to do so next month at the 12th Annual Climb to Conquer Cancer Ride. John Cash,...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Resource fair at Columbus Library

COLUMBUS – Polk County Public Libraries and Polk County Health and Human Services are partnering to offer a resource fair at Columbus Library on Thursday, August 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. Polk County Public Libraries will register attendees for library cards and provide information about their services and programs. Polk County Health and Human Services will offer car seat safety inspections and details about their car seat, diaper, and prenatal vitamin programs. There will also be raffles and giveaways for attendees!
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Lights-out effort propels Polk County to season-opening victory

The party was over well before they turned out the lights. Four first-half takeaways plus five touchdowns from your standout senior usually equals a formula for a victory. That equation certainly held true Friday for Polk County as the Wolverines claimed a 42-28 win at Newton-Conover. Something tripped the lights...
POLK COUNTY, NC

