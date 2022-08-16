COLUMBUS – Polk County Public Libraries and Polk County Health and Human Services are partnering to offer a resource fair at Columbus Library on Thursday, August 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. Polk County Public Libraries will register attendees for library cards and provide information about their services and programs. Polk County Health and Human Services will offer car seat safety inspections and details about their car seat, diaper, and prenatal vitamin programs. There will also be raffles and giveaways for attendees!

POLK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO