The Patriots have work to do. And on Friday night they're going to use a preseason game to do it. Mac Jones wants to play against the Panthers in his team's second exhibition of the summer, and it looks like he'll get that opportunity. For how long? We'll see. But if he plays even for a series or two, it will be an opportunity for him, his teammates and coaches to iron out some of the operational machinations that will be critical come September.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO