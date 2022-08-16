ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4moms recalls over 2M MamaRoo swings, RockaRoo rockers after infant’s death

By Thomas Barrabi
 4 days ago

More than 2 million baby swings and rockers manufactured by baby gear maker 4moms have been recalled over a strangulation risk following the death of a 10-month-old infant, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice published Monday.

The recall applies to 2 million of 4moms’ MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0, as well as 220,000 of its RockaRoo Baby Rockers sold in the US. 4moms is a subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based Thorley Industries.

The feds said the 4moms swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target locations around the country. The sales took place from January 2010 through August 2022 and the products were priced between $160 and $250.

The notice said that an additional 60,000 MamaRoo swings and 10,000 RockaRoo rockers were sold in Canada during the period.

“When the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can dangle below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing a strangulation hazard,” the recall notice said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Hnf9_0hJGDAJS00
The recall applies to 4moms’ MamaRoo swings versions 1.0 through 4.0.
4moms

The CPSC said 4moms received two reports of infants who became tangled in a strap after crawling underneath the MamaRoo swing. In one of the incidents, a 10-month-old infant died from asphyxiation, while the other infant suffered bruises to his neck.

The company did not receive any injury notices related to the RockaRoo, but the device was recalled nonetheless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OZDN_0hJGDAJS00
4moms said it will provide a free strap fastener to address the issue.
4moms

“4moms has proactively worked with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to recall about 2 million MamaRoo swings, and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers,” the company said in a statement.

“When the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can dangle below the seat and crawling infants can become entangled in the dangling straps, posing a strangulation hazard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDkVy_0hJGDAJS00
4moms said it “proactively worked” with the feds on the recall.
4moms

The firm said people who purchased the impacted producers should immediately stop using them and place them out of reach of crawling infants.

They also urged the public to contact the company for a “free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.” The fasteners are available on request by phone or email and ship within 2-4 weeks.

4moms representatives did not immediately return a request for further comment on the recall.

