JoJo Siwa debuts controversial new ‘mullet daddy’ hairstyle

By Margaret Abrams
 4 days ago

Just call her JoJo Dirt.

Since JoJo Siwa burst onto the scene as a “Dance Moms” kid wearing a high ponytail and her signature bow, she’s been known for her hair.

In recent months, she’s tried out Justin Bieber’s signature swoop and rocked mini pigtails — and now, the social media superstar is embracing the mullet.

On Monday, Siwa, 19, posted a TikTok video set to a viral sound, lip-syncing, “What the f–k? Did you just call me mullet daddy?”

The “So You Think You Can Dance” judge then shook out her hair to reveal new extensions (or perhaps a wig) creating the controversial short-in-front, long-in-back ‘do.

In another TikTok captioned, “It’s giving….🤠🤠🤠”, Siwa sported a yellow fringed vest with her new long locks.

“Someone said JoJo Dirt,” a fan quipped. “Is this Jojo or is this Billy Ray Cyrus?!” another asked.

Her army of “Siwanators” questioned what the “Boomerang” singer was filming with her ‘80s style. Some weren’t pleased with the look, asking for an “apology video now” and for her to “put it in a ponytail.”

In April, the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” actress swapped her signature pony for a pixie, and she’s been experimenting ever since.

Siwa rocked a purple mohawk for Pride after coming out to the world in January of 2021, and recently revealed a bald patch from a stress rash that dates back to her “Dance Moms” days.

JoJo Siwa gave her “Siwanators” a hair tutorial and showed them how she gets those boy band-worthy curls.
Page Six

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew break up again after brief reunion

Hold the drama. JoJo Siwa and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kylie Prew, have officially called it quits for a second time. The “Dance Mom” alum’s ex confirmed their split during an Instagram livestream that has since been reposted on TikTok. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don’t want to talk about it for a while, but, um, someone asked me just now if I was single [and] I am,” Prew, 18, said. “I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s OK. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Justin Bieber
Page Six

See Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant wedding dress from second Ben Affleck ceremony

Jennifer Lopez liked marrying Ben Affleck so much, she did it twice. The “Gigli” actors staged a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia home on August 20 for extended friends and family one month after their low-key Las Vegas wedding. The bride wore a stunning gown featuring short sleeves, a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette that cascaded into a long, ruffled train. And, to add extra drama, she sported a whopping 20-foot veil, which all five of their children — Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Affleck’s Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, — helped carry on a walkway leading...
RICEBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moms#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Long Hair#Mullet#Hairstyle#Tiktok#Itsjojosiwa
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
