Gloucester County, NJ

Town Hall Meeting Set For Mysterious Odor That Stank Up South Jersey

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago

A town hall meeting is planned, in-person and via Zoom, on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, in East Greenwich, Gloucester County to discuss last week's rotten egg odor caused by a chemical leak.

The odor was first reported on Wednesday, Aug.. 10. It spread to several adjoining counties and across the Delaware River.

The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said that the widespread odor was coming from the Truck Stop in East Greenwich from a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of Mercaptan that was venting.

The East Greenwich meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 159 Democrat Road in Mickleton. Click here for more details.

Representatives from TransChem, Toxicologists from the Center for Toxicology and Environment Health (CTEH), NJ DEP, Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management & HazMat, Gloucester County Board of Health and the East Greenwich Township Fire Department will be present to address questions and concerns regarding this incident. Topics to be discussed include, but are not limited to, the following: health concerns, housekeeping issues, domestic and farm animal care, and air monitoring.

In order to facilitate the conversation, questions will be accepted in advance to present to the team of professionals. Emails can be sent by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 to EGtownhall@eastgreenwichnj.com

For Filing Insurance Claims call 855-476-7817

To speak with a Board Certified Toxicologist or for any other environmental concerns call 856-807-5388 Both numbers are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

TransChem will also be setting up an Informational Center in the Berkley Square parking lot, 141 Berkley Road, Clarksboro beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to take in-person questions and to file claims.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://krsd-org.zoom.us/j/82063940883?pwd=NXgyalpHcGsrNm5kTUVsOWpPalN0Zz09

Passcode: 731532

On Friday, Aug. 12, the OEM was distributing flyers on how to best cope with the fumes. "We are working as fast and safely as possible to solve this problem, but it can take up to a few days," the county agency said.

The smell drifted into Camden, Salem and Cumberland counties as well as across the Delaware River into Philadelphia.

Gloucester County, NJ
Daily Voice

