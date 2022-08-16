Car drives through 2 fences, hits 2 men

EAST CLEVELAND , Ohio (WJW) – Two men were hit by a car on Monday that officials say drove off the roadway and through two fences.

According to troopers, one of the men was killed and the other was injured. Both were in their 60s.

The crash took place in East Cleveland along Superior Avenue at about 8 p.m.

Officials say 63-year-old Bernard Mitchell of Cleveland was behind the wheel of the vehicle. They say Mitchell tried to pull into a parking lot when he made a wide left turn and drove off the roadway and through a fence. Mitchell continued to drive through a second section of fencing. That’s when he hit the two men.

Mitchell and a passenger in his vehicle were not hurt.

Alcohol and drug impairment are believed to be factors in the crash, according to officials.

