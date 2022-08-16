ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
The Cherry Hill Sun

All you ‘meep’ is love

In celebration of Meep Day on June 22, Cherry Hill resident Elizabeth McDonald opened a “motel” at her home where people can choose a meep – colorful crocheted support orbs with little eyes – in the same way they borrow from a little free library. “It...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

1,064 new COVID cases reported in Camden County in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 874 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 5 new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Aug. 9 to Monday, Aug. 15. Additionally, there were 190 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,064. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 121,462 and 1,685 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden County, NJ
Government
Camden County, NJ
Education
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Sports
City
Voorhees Township, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

County logs 1,281 new cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,038 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Aug. 2 through Monday, Aug. 8. Additionally, there were 243 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,281. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 120,588 and 1,680 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Update regarding the Gloucester County gas leak

The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maccabiah Games#South Jersey#Field Hockey#Jewish#Isreali#The U18 Hockey Team
The Cherry Hill Sun

Gas leak from Gloucester County is contained

Over the last 18 hours, a gas leak in southern Gloucester County has created an underlying smell that has permeated more than 50 miles away throughout the region into Burlington County. This smell impacting our community is caused by a chemical additive to natural gas, which will not negatively impact Camden County residents.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Letter to the Editor: Andy McIlvaine

A challenge for those in our community who are adamantly opposed to the passage of the $363 Million bond referendum to be held Oct. 6, 2022. In the final stages of planning, the amount of the bond proposal was reduced more than $40 million to $363 million by two means: using a sharp pencil to make sure that needs included in the original plans either had been met through other funding sources, or finding other less expensive ways of achieving the same objective.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County logs 1,427 new cases in this week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,095 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, July 26 and Monday, Aug. 1. Additionally, there were 332 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,427. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 119,550 and 1,674 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

National Night Out returns to Cherry Hill for first year after pandemic

On Aug. 2, Cherry Hill police, township and the recreation department will be participating in National Night Out for the first time since 2019. The campaign was originally organized by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, but according to Community Response Unit Commander Lt. Andrew Spell, Cherry Hill has only recently started participating within the past six years. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Heat advisory issued in Camden County

The Camden County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for our region effective Monday, July 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. During a heat advisory, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. “Temperatures are expected...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Council addresses pilot programs and rental assistance

At the July 25 meeting, Cherry Hill Council passed two ordinances on second reading, both granting five year phase-in payment plans in lieu of taxes for the Hampton Road redevelopment area and the Victory Refrigeration redevelopment area. Both were entitled to the phase-in payments as part of the 2015 Woodcrest Country Club settlement that sought to preserve open space and revitalize the areas already designated for redevelopment.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

 https://cherryhillsun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy