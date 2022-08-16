Read full article on original website
All you ‘meep’ is love
In celebration of Meep Day on June 22, Cherry Hill resident Elizabeth McDonald opened a “motel” at her home where people can choose a meep – colorful crocheted support orbs with little eyes – in the same way they borrow from a little free library. “It...
August art exhibit features Cherry Hill resident Edna Ryan
If you’re walking downstairs at the Cherry Hill Public Library this month, you might stumble on Edna Ryan’s art exhibition, “96 and Going Strong,” a 29-piece display that features realistic paintings of flowers and scenes in nature mostly done in pastel. “That’s almost everything I liked,”...
1,064 new COVID cases reported in Camden County in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 874 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 5 new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Aug. 9 to Monday, Aug. 15. Additionally, there were 190 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,064. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 121,462 and 1,685 total fatalities.
Senior citizens juried art contest winners announced at award ceremony
The 56th Annual Camden County Senior Citizens Juried Art Contest & Exhibition opened on August 3. Submissions from 69 county senior artists are on display at Camden County College’s William G. Rohrer Center, 1889 Rt. 70 East, Cherry Hill. Open to the public, the exhibition runs through August 31, Mondays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
County vigil to shed light on addictive prescription drugs
Camden County will host its sixth annual Remembrance and Hope Memorial Vigil in memory of those who lost their lives to a drug overdose on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day. “Back when we began our opioid addiction task force (in 2014), one of our objectives was to educate the...
County logs 1,281 new cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,038 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Aug. 2 through Monday, Aug. 8. Additionally, there were 243 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,281. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 120,588 and 1,680 total fatalities.
Update regarding the Gloucester County gas leak
The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
Aramark will put lunch test kitchens in secondary schools
Aramark representative Ted Bridges was at the township committee’s business and facilities meeting earlier this month to share updates on food services for the upcoming school year. Starting in the fall, lunches are going cashless at township elementary schools. Parents can load money through the PaySchools app. “If a...
Commissioners urging residents to conserve water as statewide drought continues
After the State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a statewide drought watch on Aug. 9, the Camden County Board of Commissioners and the Office of Sustainability are urging residents to conserve water. “As these dry conditions continue throughout the state and here in Camden County, we’re strongly encouraging our...
Gas leak from Gloucester County is contained
Over the last 18 hours, a gas leak in southern Gloucester County has created an underlying smell that has permeated more than 50 miles away throughout the region into Burlington County. This smell impacting our community is caused by a chemical additive to natural gas, which will not negatively impact Camden County residents.
The Cherry Hill Sun
Letter to the Editor: Andy McIlvaine
A challenge for those in our community who are adamantly opposed to the passage of the $363 Million bond referendum to be held Oct. 6, 2022. In the final stages of planning, the amount of the bond proposal was reduced more than $40 million to $363 million by two means: using a sharp pencil to make sure that needs included in the original plans either had been met through other funding sources, or finding other less expensive ways of achieving the same objective.
Cherry Hill Public School District to hold $363 million bond referendum in October
The last successful bond referendum passed by the Cherry Hill school district was in 1999, for $52 million. While a referendum was proposed for $210.7 million in 2018, it failed. On Oct. 6, residents will vote on a $363-million referendum to pay for improvements at all 19 schools in the...
Camden County logs 1,427 new cases in this week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,095 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, July 26 and Monday, Aug. 1. Additionally, there were 332 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,427. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 119,550 and 1,674 total fatalities.
Cherry Hill man charged with aggravated manslaughter in death of two-year-old girl
A 27-year-old Cherry Hill man has been charged in the July 23 death of a two-year-old female, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf. - Advertisement - Walter H. Clark, 27, of Cherry is charged with the following offenses:. 1 count 1st Degree...
National Night Out returns to Cherry Hill for first year after pandemic
On Aug. 2, Cherry Hill police, township and the recreation department will be participating in National Night Out for the first time since 2019. The campaign was originally organized by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, but according to Community Response Unit Commander Lt. Andrew Spell, Cherry Hill has only recently started participating within the past six years. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
Cherry Hill Public Library hosts Oscar-winning movie series
Beginning August 15, the Cherry Hill Public Library will be showing screenings of movies that won Oscars. King Richard, Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Licorice Pizza, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. Nightmare Alley, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Power of the Dog, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. West Side Story,...
Heat advisory issued in Camden County
The Camden County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for our region effective Monday, July 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. During a heat advisory, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. “Temperatures are expected...
Council addresses pilot programs and rental assistance
At the July 25 meeting, Cherry Hill Council passed two ordinances on second reading, both granting five year phase-in payment plans in lieu of taxes for the Hampton Road redevelopment area and the Victory Refrigeration redevelopment area. Both were entitled to the phase-in payments as part of the 2015 Woodcrest Country Club settlement that sought to preserve open space and revitalize the areas already designated for redevelopment.
Route 70 eastbound lane and ramp closures at I-295 interchange tonight
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced overnight lane closures on Route 70 eastbound at the I-295 interchange beginning tonight in Cherry Hill, Camden County as the Route 70 corridor improvement project advances. Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday, July 22, until 6 a.m., tomorrow, Saturday, July 23,...
