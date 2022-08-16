Read full article on original website
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Aug. 19, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Lanternflies are now swarming Staten Island’s protected Greenbelt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Walks through the great outdoors became a norm for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now residents are finding it hard to continue that trend by seeing spotted lanternflies everywhere they go. Photos submitted on Instagram to the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com show an infestation of...
Staten Island couple Meaghan Pulci and Matthew Jurdak married at sea
Staten Island N.Y. -- Staten Island natives Meaghan Pulci and Matthew Jurdak were married at sea April 10, 2022 aboard the Star Ship Yacht Cruises, Clearwater Florida. The ceremony was officiated by Captain Brennan. The bride is the daughter of Leslie and Charles Pulci of Grant City Staten Island. The...
Crash causes delays on West Shore Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash caused delays for motorists on the West Shore Expressway heading toward New Jersey late Friday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m., an official from the FDNY press office stated.
Staten Islanders voice concern over one-way street, get immediate response from city
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Residents of Swinnerton Street – a narrow Tottenville block that stretches from Amboy Road to Billop Avenue – were recently blindsided by an approved traffic conversion that was scheduled to change their quiet street from a one-way pattern to a two-way. But after voicing their cut-through concerns to elected officials at a Tottenville Civic Association meeting, those plans have been derailed.
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze impacting multiple homes on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to a three-alarm fire in Charleston on Saturday night, officials said. The call came in at 9:56 p.m. to 82 Pitney Ave., an FDNY spokesperson stated, but the fire spread to neighboring houses. According to the spokesperson, 82, 84 and 86 Pitney Ave....
NYC congestion pricing cannot proceed -- it hurts Staten Islanders | Our Opinion
More trucks on Staten Island’s roads polluting the borough. A Staten Islander seeking medical treatment at NYU paying not one, but two sky-high tolls to drive there. More commuters packed onto a ferry that the city Department of Transportation has been struggling mightily to run at full service. These...
First African-American lighthouse keeper featured in exhibit at S.I. National Lighthouse Museum
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island National Lighthouse Museum, St. George, has installed a new permanent exhibit that tells the story of the nation’s first African-American lighthouse keeper. Willis Augustus Hodges served as the lighthouse keeper for the Cape Henry Lighthouse at Fort Story, Va., from May 10...
Staten Island Home of the Week: 1935 Brick Tudor, Dongan Hills Colony, $974K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Tudor is located on 75 Hunton St., Dongan Hills Colony neighborhood, and is priced at $974,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. “A charming entrance that welcomes you to this classical architectural home,” according to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service...
Air quality alert issued for Staten Island Saturday: What you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued an air quality health advisory for New York City as temperatures are expected to feel close to 90 degrees Saturday. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the DEC. The agency...
Restaurants rev up for ‘Dine Out To Remember,’ a 9/11 fundraiser borne of the pandemic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A day-long fundraiser for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Sept. 11 will commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11. The Independent Restaurant Organization Association Rescue is behind the third such effort dubbed “Dine Out To Remember,” which has raised over $60,000 in the past.
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
EMT, 25, shot in ambulance by patient, sues Staten Island bar, alleging it served drunk gunman even more drinks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 25-year-old EMT who was shot in the back of an ambulance while treating a patient in May has filed a lawsuit against his alleged attacker as well as the Funkey Monkey Lounge in West Brighton, where he claims his assailant was drinking prior to the incident.
Priced Out: Podcast discusses the effect of NYC’s proposed congestion pricing on Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 31, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance, and SILive.com Senior Opinions Writer Tom Wrobleski discusses New York City’s push to implement a congestion pricing program and how it will impact Staten Islanders. Bascome, who doubles as the Advance traffic...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield.
Event highlights maternal and infant health inequity faced by Black Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Community Health Center of Richmond (CHCR) hosted an event Wednesday at Mt. Sinai United Christian Church in Tompkinsville, spotlighting the critical issue of disparate health access and outcomes for Black mothers and babies on Staten Island. More than 70 people attended the “Staten Island...
NYC shells out $300K per year of taxpayer $$ for Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade, despite LGBTQ+ exclusion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City shells out around $300,000 per year for NYPD overtime pay and Sanitation (DSNY) worker services for the annual Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade, the Advance has learned. The financial breakdown of services was compiled by City Comptroller Brad Lander’s office after the...
18 amazing images of graffiti, street art in NYC captured by Staten Island teen photographer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Graffiti and street art depict the mind of an artist and the ability to create something that will live on forever. From Washington Heights to the Bronx, graffiti made its debut all over New York City during the late ‘60s. Many would even go as far as saying that what is now a form of visual art was once referred to as a crime wave that hit the five boroughs.
Uber Charter launches in NYC; High-occupancy buses, vans now bookable through app
Planning a company outing? Celebrating a wedding? Setting up a massive tailgate?. Well now New Yorkers can conveniently charter vehicles big enough to transport their entire groups with just a few quick taps. On Thursday, Uber launched its new group transportation feature, Uber Charter, in the New York and New...
NYC DOT commissioner on finding solution to Staten Island Ferry disruptions: ‘They are making progress’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Disruptions continue to legally-required half-hour Staten Island Ferry service, but city Department of Transportation Commissioner (DOT) Ydanis Rodriguez said Thursday that the city is working towards a solution. Reduced service dates back to the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when reduced ridership justified the...
