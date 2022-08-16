ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beach, NJ

Toms River, NJ
Bradley Beach, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islanders voice concern over one-way street, get immediate response from city

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Residents of Swinnerton Street – a narrow Tottenville block that stretches from Amboy Road to Billop Avenue – were recently blindsided by an approved traffic conversion that was scheduled to change their quiet street from a one-way pattern to a two-way. But after voicing their cut-through concerns to elected officials at a Tottenville Civic Association meeting, those plans have been derailed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

18 amazing images of graffiti, street art in NYC captured by Staten Island teen photographer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Graffiti and street art depict the mind of an artist and the ability to create something that will live on forever. From Washington Heights to the Bronx, graffiti made its debut all over New York City during the late ‘60s. Many would even go as far as saying that what is now a form of visual art was once referred to as a crime wave that hit the five boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC DOT commissioner on finding solution to Staten Island Ferry disruptions: ‘They are making progress’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Disruptions continue to legally-required half-hour Staten Island Ferry service, but city Department of Transportation Commissioner (DOT) Ydanis Rodriguez said Thursday that the city is working towards a solution. Reduced service dates back to the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when reduced ridership justified the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
