San Francisco officer rips 'defund the police' politicians for flip-flopping on crime: 'Make up your mind'

Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun
The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while pushing a second in the Mission District.
The Only Way For Some People To Stay in San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
Juveniles arrested for violent crimes 'more common than you think,' SF lawyer says
SFPD's police chief says that the news of 14-year-old, a 13-year-old, and an 11-year-old being accused of violently beating and robbing a woman in San Francisco "shocks the conscience"... but is this common? Here's what a lawyer said:
Knife-wielding thieves target beloved SJ bakery; surveillance footage details attack
Surveillance video shows the group roaming through the bakery, demanding money and a safe. Two minutes was all it took for the thieves to get in and out- missing police by moments- as an officer was sitting in front of the bakery while the attack was happening in the back.
San Francisco defunded the police before reversing course the next year amid calls for 'accountability'
This is the second part of a Fox News Digital series about "defund the police" politicians and crime in the areas they represent. From coast to coast in 2020, liberal politicians pledged support for defunding police departments following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. San Francisco Mayor London Breed was among the politicians in major cities that joined the chorus of leaders diverting funds from police that summer, only to reverse course the following year.
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
KTVU FOX 2
Civil rights groups say San Francisco police used security cameras to spy on demonstrators
SAN FRANCISCO - Civil rights groups have gone to court in their effort to stop San Francisco police from using private security cameras. The ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other groups filed a brief in a federal appeals court on Monday, claiming that San Francisco police two years ago used a network of 300 security cameras in Union Square to spy on demonstrators who were protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
2 guilty in deadly San Francisco 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center gang shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two members of San Francisco's notorious Mac Block gang have been found guilty by a federal jury in the 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center shooting that left a man dead and several bystanders wounded.Federal prosecutors said 28-year-old Robert Manning and 26-year-old Jamare Coats carried out the shooting for "maintaining and increasing their position in the Mac Block street gang."Both defendants now face a mandatory sentences of life in prison for the murder charge. Federal prosecutors said the gang operated in San Francisco's Western Addition and its members engaged in racketeering activity, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.This trial...
48hills.org
No, San Francisco is not riven by a left vs. left ideological split
I am really, really tired of this story. I’ve heard it over and over, from the national press to the local press, and every time, I have to respond, and it makes me crazy. But here we go, all over again. In the Aug. 15 SF Examiner, Al Saracevic tosses out the same old crap I’ve been hearing for decades: San Francisco politicians are all liberals, and the differences are minor, and it’s all about ideology, and that means nothing happens.
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
In viral TikTok videos, San Francisco’s Wag Hotels accused of neglecting dogs in its care
A company executive acknowledged "there were a few issues" with a dog's recent stay.
SF DA Brooke Jenkins says restorative justice halt is temporary, blames Chesa Boudin
The person overseeing the city's restorative justice program told SFGATE she was notified that Jenkins' office will be halting all new referrals.
SFist
In Oakland Shooting Where Cops Don’t Know Who Fired Fatal Shot, Judge Orders Both Suspects Be Tried for Murder
A gunfight between two men left 19-year-old bystander Madalyn Sandoval dead in November 2020. It can’t be determined which man fired the fatal shot, so a judge has decided they should both stand trial for murder. A November 6, 2020 shooting incident in an East Oakland parking lot left...
SFGate
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: BART Celebrates 50th Anniversary With 50% Off Fares in September
Things are getting verrry interesting in the residency dispute over whether District 4 supervisor candidate Leanna Louie actually lives in District 4, with a new referral for a DA investigation, and City Attorney David Chiu demanding a meeting with her on the matter. Mission Local broke this story last week, and now that there are investigations, she gave that site some deliciously snotty quotes like “You and the Weather Underground can wait” (a reference to Chesa Boudin, whose recall she advocated for). [Mission Local]
Why Nob Hill's Tahona Mercado will never carry celebrity-owned tequila
"We've been seeking out a lot of these vendors since we had the idea."
Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack
SAN FRANCISCO -- Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he's recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Highlands.Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.The large animal leaped on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied."I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said in the Instagram video. "I'm out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I'm running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal." Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
