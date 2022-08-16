ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reveals Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates

By Alex Falls
 4 days ago
Top Gun: Maverick has torn up box office records all summer long, but now fans finally know when the film will fly into their living rooms. The hit film will finally land on digital platforms on August 23rd followed by a physical media release in November.

Top Gun: Maverick is the year’s biggest movie so far by a considerable margin. Not only has its box office success has been unprecedented, but it’s also captured the cultural zeitgeist to become one of the most important films in mainstream cinema in years.

Even with the home release now just weeks away, Top Gun: Maverick is still taking to the skies of the box office. The long-awaited sequel was made more than three decades after the original. But even after nearly three months in theaters, it placed at #2 at the domestic box office just this past weekend.

The film’s success took Hollywood by storm. So far it has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Which makes it the highest grossing film of the year, the highest grossing in the entire career of Tom Cruise, and the 13th highest grossing film of all time. And based on the continued success of the film, it likely won’t stop there.

Bonus Features for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Alongside the digital release comes a plethora of bonus features to enhance the viewing experience of Top Gun: Maverick. Even if you saw the film in theaters multiple times, there’s still plenty of new material to see.

Below is the official breakdown of the special features exclusively available with the film’s digital purchase:

  • Cleared For Take Off—Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G’s in a fighter plane.
  • Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick—Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!
  • A Love Letter To Aviation—Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.
  • Forging The Darkstar—Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, see the future of aviation through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.
  • Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival—Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
  • “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga Music Video—Watch Lady Gaga’s music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.
  • “I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic Music Video—Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic.
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer – We all share the same fate. Watch the official teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise. Coming to theaters 2023.

