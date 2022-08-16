APG announces leadership promotions

A leadership retirement in the Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina division allowed two promotions for APG Ohio/Michigan.

Mark Cohen, publisher/president since 2019 for APG Ohio/Michigan, will be moving to Greenville, North Carolina, to oversee a combined division, Ohio/Eastern North Carolina.

“This change allowed us to review our organizational structure and we have decided to consolidate Ohio and ENC under one region,” said Nick Monico, APG chief operating officer. “Mark and his team have grown the Ohio operation significantly on many fronts.”

Cohen has over 30 years of experience and has managed at all levels. Prior to coming to Athens, he served as president of the Pennsylvania Press Association, advocating for the state's newspapers. Cohen will relocate to North Carolina on Sept. 6.

“I’m excited about this expanded role and look forward to blending into the community, visiting customers and supporting our employees. I can’t wait to explore the region and I also get to visit the Ohio locations monthly which is the ideal situation,” he said.

APG also promoted Amanda Montgomery to a new role as senior general manager of Southern Ohio. She has served as regional advertising director for Ohio and Michigan since March 2019.

“I am excited about the opportunity to continue the success we have had and continue to work with the wonderful team in APG Ohio,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery is a 15-year industry veteran with experience in advertising and management. APG is the third company that she has worked with during her career. She is one of the original members of Adams Publishing Group since it was formed in March 2014.

As regional advertising director for Ohio and Michigan since March 2019, Montgomery has overseen all advertising revenue for the nine print and online publications, along with an events division and Blue Owl Digital Agency.

Previously, the company selected Montgomery to participate in America’s Newspapers inaugural Executive Development Training program.

President/CEO Mark Adams said APG is excited about the promotions.

“We are very excited about being able to promote from within whenever possible,” he said. “Career pathing is part of our Revenue Task Force strategy, and we have had a number of associates move to other positions in APG over the past few months.”

Montgomery is an Ohio University alumna, who majored in communication. She is a native of Southeast Ohio and continues to reside there with her husband, Shawn, and their two children, Jaxon and Avery.