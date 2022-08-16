18-year-old killed, young passenger hurt in crash with semi-truck
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An 18-year-old driver was killed and his young passenger was injured in a collision with a semi-truck in Marion County on Monday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
Troopers responded to the crash at around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
At the scene, investigators determined 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, of Salem, was driving a Honda Civic south on Interstate 5 when he changed lanes, crossing into the path of a semi-truck hitched with a trailer. The two vehicles collided before coming to a stop along the right lane and shoulder, according to OSP.Gresham hit-run suspect arraigned on murder charge
Hernandez-Arellano died at the scene, while his passenger, who was confirmed to be a minor, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
The semi-truck driver, 52-year-old Jasvir Singh, of Yuba City, Calif., was not hurt in the accident.
