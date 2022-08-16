ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Family of man shot and killed at Macon gas mart sues store in wrongful-death claim

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

The family of a man who was shot and killed last year at an east Macon convenience store has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in Bibb County Superior Court claiming the gas mart’s lack of “reasonable security measures” contributed to his slaying.

Gregory Lamar Watkins Jr., a father of two who had just turned 27 , died the night of April 18, 2021, after he was shot inside the Quick Serve store at 584 Emery Highway.

The store sits at the corner of Womack Street, a block or so east of well-traveled intersection at Coliseum Drive.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested and jailed a few days after the shooting. He was charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The wrongful-death lawsuit, filed Aug. 10 on behalf of Watkins’ young children, contends that the store’s operators, Quick Serve Emery LLC, profited from coin-operated gambling machines there, which Watkins was thought to have been playing around the time he was shot.

The lawsuit claims the store’s operators were in violation of the state’s Racketeering and Corrupt Organizations Act, allegedly running “an illegal gambling operation” and “paying out cash to customers” when the customers collected winnings from the gaming machines.

The plaintiffs cite “numerous violent crimes” at the store and “no security personnel or reasonable security measures,” adding that the establishment “failed to exercise ordinary care to keep customers ... safe.”

In February, two men were shot and killed in a car parked outside the store.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified punitive damages and asks for a jury trial.

A suspect in the April 18, 2021, shooting death of Gregory Lamar Watkins Jr. at the Quick Serve mart at 584 Emery Highway, a block east of Coliseum Drive in east Macon. / Bibb County Sheriff's Office

cmize3
4d ago

It's way past time to implement the measures Mayor Ronnie Thompson did. Roll the dice shooters. You don't know which stores have armed officers hiding; waiting.

5
Tamika Brown
4d ago

we don't need the spirit of Ronnie Thompson around here!!!!! Sheriff David Davis is the best thing to ever happen to Macon and our law enforcement! We thank God for him everyday 🙏❤️🙏❤️

The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

