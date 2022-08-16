Read full article on original website
Related
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
13newsnow.com
COVID-19 cases in Virginia on the rise again
The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Aug. 18, 2022. More people are being treated in hospitals.
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
NBC12
Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Health officials urge people to get flu shots ahead of possible busy season
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the Commonwealth, health experts are urging people not to let their guard down regarding the flu. Over the past few years, the Richmond-Henrico Health District said flu seasons have been mild, but officials have seen more cases in the past few months.
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case
Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
WUSA
COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder drops lawsuit against VCU leaders
RICHMOND, Va. - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder has withdrawn a lawsuit he filed against leaders of the public university in Richmond where he works following a personnel dispute. Court records show Wilder filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the matter Thursday. A judge has issued an order closing...
wfirnews.com
Governor Youngkin says refund checks are coming to Virginians
This morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin reported to a joint committee about Virginia’s record general fund balance, and said he plans to use some of it to give back to Virginians. WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
NBC12
Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former Virginia official has filed a defamation lawsuit against Attorney General Jason Miyares and his staff after she lost her job over social media posts praising the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Monique Miles alleges...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
Youngkin proposes $400M in tax relief in next budget
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is proposing nearly $400 million in tax relief in the next budget. He’s touting a record year for Virginia’s economy as one reason the state can afford it. “Together, we provided $4 billion in tax relief – record tax cuts at...
Virginia to receive $9 million in nationwide settlement with opioid maker
Virginia is expected to receive at least $9 million in a nationwide settlement led by Attorney General Jason Miyares and other negotiators with opioid maker Endo International.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VA wildlife officials warn of disease spreading in deer
PIEDMONT, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia wildlife officials are warning residents to keep a lookout for bodies bearing the signs of a disease spreading in deer and say no one should attempt to approach living animals carrying the virus. According to a Facebook post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VADWR), deer fatalities from Hemorrhagic […]
NBC12
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
Virginia is the birthplace of BBQ, mac and cheese, and a #1 food podcast
Debra Freeman believes more people need to know about the contribution African Americans have made to American cuisine. That's one reason why she helped create the "Setting the Table" podcast.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
Comments / 2