NBC Bay Area
‘Free Chol Soo Lee': Documenting Activism in the AAPI Community
Some of the grassroots organizing surrounding anti-Asian rhetoric in the Bay Area can be traced back to a seminal moment that happened in San Francisco's Chinatown in the 1970s. On Friday night, some people were able to learn about that history on the big screen. Decades ago, there was a...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader
A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
NBC Bay Area
Back-to-School Vaccination Event Held in San Francisco
With school starting back up, San Francisco families on Saturday showed up at a health clinic in the city's Bayview neighborhood to get their children vaccinated or caught up on different vaccine requirements for school. The vaccinations were issued at the new Southeast Health Center Clinic. "I think it's really...
NBC Bay Area
California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NBC Bay Area
$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets
A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
NBC Bay Area
Recovered Quadriplegic Swimming From Alcatraz to San Francisco
A Chicago man rendered quadriplegic after an accident two decades ago is doing something Friday that was once unimaginable: He's swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco to raise awareness for his foundation. Robert Heitz was 22 in 2003 when he dove off a boat on Lake Michigan into a sandbar...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Illusionist Turned Me into a Magic Believer
Magic is something that has captivated and intrigued me for as long as I can remember. There is a certain mystique and allure to this spellbinding art form. My innate curiosity to glimpse behind the curtain of this secret world led me to the Palace Theater in San Francisco. Hidden deep below the bustling streets of Chinatown and North Beach, it’s a prohibition-era speakeasy that feels like a blast from the past. It’s at this old-world venue where audiences flock to see “The Illusionist”, a modern magic show featuring Kevin Blake.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland May Lose Millions ‘Seeking to Shirk Its Responsibility' to Wood Street Residents
The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said. According to...
NBC Bay Area
Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season
Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
NBC Bay Area
San Bruno PG&E Pipeline Inspection Near 2010 Explosion Site
Multiple PG&E crews working underground in the neighborhood of the deadly 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion has caught the attention of area residents. The utility said crews are at four different sites in the city preparing one of the gas lines to send what it calls a "smart pig" through as part of routine inspection and maintenance.
NBC Bay Area
San Mateo County's COVID-19 Level Drops
San Mateo County has moved to the "low" or "green" COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing. The move to the lower tier, which was made Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not mean the end of the pandemic for the county.
NBC Bay Area
Community Says Police Let Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief to Walk Free
A San Francisco community is raising questions after they said they called police as they spotted someone trying to steal a catalytic converter, only to watch officers allow the man to walk away. At around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, Morgan Heller and her roommate said they started hearing noises outside...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County to Launch Basic Income Pilot for Homeless High School Seniors
Santa Clara County will soon launch a pilot program to bring financial support to unhoused high school seniors after the county's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved it Tuesday. From April to August 2023, the program will send out unconditional payments of $1,000 a month to homeless students in their final...
NBC Bay Area
Mountain View Man Says 4-Year-Old Son Sent Home From School for Not Masking
A Mountain View man says that his 4-year-old son was sent home from his school for not wearing a mask. A video showing the incident is causing controversy on social media. Mountain View parent Shawn, who didn't want to share his last name, told NBC Bay Area Friday that his son JD was kicked out of his class for not wearing a mask. He said that this isn't the first time JD had to miss class this week due to a mask mandate.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Still Seeks Millions in COVID Penalties From San Jose Church
Despite a recent state appellate court ruling, Santa Clara County continues to seek millions of dollars in penalties against a San Jose church for violating COVID-19 rules not affected by the decision. Dr. Sara Cody, the county's public health officer, was scheduled Thursday for a deposition in the ongoing case,...
NBC Bay Area
Cars Crash Into New Oakland Nonprofit Building, Destroy Donations Worth Thousands
A popular East Bay nonprofit’s plan to have a grand opening of its new building came to halt after cars plowed into it. Two cars were reportedly racing each other Thursday morning when they lost control and crashed into Oakland’s Homies Empowerment building on McCarther Boulevard. It happened...
NBC Bay Area
Bomb Squad Deems Grenade, Military Shell Found in Palo Alto as Safe
A Palo Alto neighborhood is returning to normal early Thursday evening after two incendiary devices found inside a residence -- a historic military shell and a grenade -- were deemed safe by bomb squad technicians. A Palo Alto Police Department spokesperson said the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad...
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose
Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Supes Approve $2.2M Settlement in Discrimination Suit Against DA Office
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a $2.2 million settlement in the lawsuit brought by multiple prosecutors against the county and its District Attorney's Office. Filed by Mary Blumberg, Alison Chandler, Jill Henderson, Mary Knox, and Rachel Piersig in District Attorney Diana Becton's office, the plaintiffs alleged...
NBC Bay Area
Guide Dogs in Training Visit Cal Football Field
Guide dog puppies trained at the Cal football stadium in Berkeley Friday. Trainers took them to the California Memorial Stadium during practice so they could get accustomed to the new environment. Puppy raisers work with the dogs in training for about a year, then the dogs are matched with a...
