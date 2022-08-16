Magic is something that has captivated and intrigued me for as long as I can remember. There is a certain mystique and allure to this spellbinding art form. My innate curiosity to glimpse behind the curtain of this secret world led me to the Palace Theater in San Francisco. Hidden deep below the bustling streets of Chinatown and North Beach, it’s a prohibition-era speakeasy that feels like a blast from the past. It’s at this old-world venue where audiences flock to see “The Illusionist”, a modern magic show featuring Kevin Blake.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO