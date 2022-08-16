Read full article on original website
Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"
Former United winger Nani has accused the club's current players of being unwilling to sweat and says he understands Ronaldo's frustration.
Brazilian Midfielder Casemiro Shared His Feelings On Cristiano Ronaldo
Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo have been reunited at Manchester United after several years since the Portuguese shaped his new future at Serie A Tim with Juventus.
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Conor Gallagher starts for Blues
Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon. Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante...
'Francesco Totti Makes '€200Million' Claim About Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti has spoken in glowing terms about former teammate, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.
