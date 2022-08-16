ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district

TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announces fall classes

TROY—The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced that new fall classes will begin Sept. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Creating the Child Advocacy Center

TROY – Isaiah’s Place is working closely with various organizations and departments in Miami County to create a Child Advocacy Center to serve the children of Miami County who have experienced abuse. The other organizations and departments include local law enforcement, the Prosecutor’s Office, Children’s Services, Victim Witness,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield Schools moving administration offices

LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Piqua, OH
Education
Fox 19

Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Spirit EMS employees gets chance to win $10K, 2022 Toyota

GREENVILLE — While some companies hand out an occasional holiday or starting bonus, Spirit Medical Transport does things a little differently. Anyone who onboards with Spirit EMS between now and Sept. 15, and maintains a perfect attendance record between their hiring date and the Spirit Christmas Party, will be entered into a drawing for $10,000.
GREENVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel

Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
SIDNEY, OH
ocj.com

2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Public Library announces upcoming closures

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on Friday, August 26 for Staff Appreciation Day and on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. GPL’s regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The library can be reached by calling (937) 548-3915.
Sidney Daily News

Krafts’ celebrate 65 years

WAPAKONETA — John and Joan Kraft, 403 Washington St., Wapakoneta, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Sept. 7, 2022. John and Joan were married Sept. 7, 1957, in Botkins. John is the son of the late Dennis Shroyer and has one sister, Charollette Walther, also deceased. Joan is...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Residents in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties continue to be at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, while Putnam County remains under a ‘medium’ risk advisory, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were an estimated 18 new hospital admissions per 100,000...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Greenville, OH USA

My daughter ran across the bridge with her siblings at Greenville City Park and she found it hanging from a tree. She was very excited & happy! Thank you for making her day!
GREENVILLE, OH
nationalblackguide.com

Meet the Founder of the Fastest-Growing Black-Owned Digital Marketing Agency in Dayton, Ohio

Nate Dillard, founder and CEO of LunarX Agency, has partnered with four other Black-owned digital marketing agencies (Qme Spotlight, Eleviv Creative Agency, Heartland Marketing, and Hunter Brand Consulting) to launch a new suite of wrap-around consulting services called ElevateX Business Ecosystem. Dillard says that now is the perfect time to bring together the different companies to form a collective.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners declare an emergency situation

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

American Idol finalist plays PCHS

EATON — A former American Idol contender played the Preble County Historical Society Amphitheater last Friday night, for an excited crowd of fans of all ages. Alexis Gomez — a top-12 finalist on American Idol Season 14 — and her band donated a portion of ticket sales from the Friday, Aug. 12, show to the Preble County Historical Society, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White.
EATON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Concert location changed

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. Board is announcing a change of location for the Mayors’ Concert on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, due to impending adverse weather conditions. The concert has been moved to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Oakwood...
TROY, OH

